Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Strengthening Swedish–Vietnamese innovation and trade ties

November 04, 2025 | 15:17
(0) user say
Sweden is strengthening ties with Vietnam on sustainable development and green infrastructure through a high-level visit.

Swedish State Secretary Sara Modig of the Ministry of Climate and Enterprise visited Vietnam from November 2–4 with a delegation focused on infrastructure collaboration. The visit underscores Sweden’s commitment to promoting sustainable development, innovation, and green infrastructure in partnership with Vietnam, building on the sectoral strategic partnership agreement signed during Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s visit to Stockholm in June.

Strengthening Swedish–Vietnamese innovation and trade ties
Constructive dialogue at the Ministry of Construction on SwedenVietnam cooperation in sustainable building and smart cities. Photo: The Embassy of Sweden

The visiting delegation, comprising leading Swedish companies and experts, held meetings with key Vietnamese ministries, government agencies, technical stakeholders, and private investors. Discussions focused on opportunities in railway development, including the North–South high-speed line, the green transition of seaports, and the construction of new ports.

State Secretary Modig also engaged with representatives from over 70 Swedish companies active in Vietnam, reflecting Sweden’s growing role in supporting Vietnam’s modernisation and green transition.

“Vietnam is a dynamic and forward-looking partner for Sweden in this region,” said Johan Ndisi, Ambassador of Sweden to Vietnam. “From smart infrastructure to digital innovation, we see exciting opportunities to co-create solutions that are green, competitive, and inclusive. Sweden and Vietnam are well-positioned to shape a future that is sustainable, resilient, and knowledge-driven.”

Strengthening Swedish–Vietnamese innovation and trade ties
Photo: The Embassy of Sweden

As part of the visit, in Hanoi on November 3, State Secretary Modig presented Sweden’s innovation ecosystem at the Erasmus+ and Horizon Europe Day, organised by the EU-delegation in Vietnam with support from the Ministry for Education and the Ministry for Science and Innovation.

"Sweden is one of the world’s leading countries in research and innovation, consistently ranking near the top of international indices – this year, it placed second in the Global Innovation Index," said Modig. "A key driver of our innovation success is a collaborative ecosystem that brings together academia, industry, and government, enabling research to be effectively translated into practical solutions and commercial ventures."

Sweden was recently came second place out of 130 economies in World Intellectual Propoerty Organization’s yearly Global Innovation Index. To further strengthen academic and research collaboration, study fairs are being held in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to attract Vietnamese talent to Europe, with nine Swedish universities participating in various events.

Sweden and Vietnam share a long-standing tradition of academic exchange, actively engaging in student mobility and joint research. Karolinska Institutet, for example, has signed four MoUs with Vietnamese institutions and has supported 65 Vietnamese PhD graduates.

Strengthening Swedish–Vietnamese innovation and trade ties
State Secretary Sara Modig delivered remarks at the Erasmus+ and Horizon Europe Day 2025 in Hanoi, highlighting Sweden’s commitment to education, research and innovation. Photo: The Embassy of Sweden

This autumn, 300 Vietnamese students were admitted to Swedish universities. Eleven received Swedish Institute Scholarships for Global Professionals, eight were awarded the Pioneering Women in STEM Scholarship, and others joined sponsored programmes focused on climate tech and entrepreneurship.

The agenda also featured a visit to Haiphong on November 3 when State Secretary Modig met with Haiphong People’s Committee, Swedish companies operating in the area and visit the VinFast electric vehicle factory.

Several Swedish companies are active contributors to VinFast’s supply chain. ABB has delivered over 1,000 industrial robots, Atlas Copco has supplied compressor solutions, and SKF provides bearings. These collaborations demonstrate the high level of trust and technical expertise that Swedish firms bring to Vietnam’s fast-growing manufacturing sector.

Sweden's Bulten to establish micro screws joint venture in Vietnam Sweden's Bulten to establish micro screws joint venture in Vietnam

Sweden-based Bulten announced on December 18 that it has signed a letter of intent with ZJK Vietnam Precision Components Co., Ltd, a part of the Chinese fastener company ZJK Precision Parts (ZJK), to establish operations in Vietnam through a joint venture.
Syre Group eyes $1 billion investment in Binh Dinh textiles facility Syre Group eyes $1 billion investment in Binh Dinh textiles facility

Syre Group, a subsidiary of H&M, plans to build a high-tech fabric production complex in Nhon Hoi Economic Zone, Binh Dinh province with a capacity of 250,000 tonnes per year and a total investment of up to $1 billion.
Sweden’s Vilja makes its foray into Vietnam to support digital banking Sweden’s Vilja makes its foray into Vietnam to support digital banking

Nordic cloud-native core banking solutions provider Vilja has announced its expansion into Vietnam following the establishment of its ASEAN headquarters and development centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Vietnam–Sweden economic ties more robust and diversified Vietnam–Sweden economic ties more robust and diversified

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Sweden marks a significant milestone in the enduring diplomatic relationship between Vietnam and Sweden, which began in 1969 when Sweden became the first Western country to establish diplomatic ties with Vietnam.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
sweden Vietnam Swedish–Vietnamese innovation and trade ties innovation partnership

Related Contents

Vietnam–Sweden economic ties more robust and diversified

Vietnam–Sweden economic ties more robust and diversified

Sweden’s Vilja makes its foray into Vietnam to support digital banking

Sweden’s Vilja makes its foray into Vietnam to support digital banking

Sweden Survey Reveals Craziest Travel Mishaps

Sweden Survey Reveals Craziest Travel Mishaps

Swedish Pavilion at GEFE 2024

Swedish Pavilion at GEFE 2024

Drive for innovation and digital growth proving a big catalyst for investment

Drive for innovation and digital growth proving a big catalyst for investment

Etihad launches flights from Hanoi to Abu Dhabi

Etihad launches flights from Hanoi to Abu Dhabi

VIKO BIOFUEL honoured for advancing green innovation in ASEAN

VIKO BIOFUEL honoured for advancing green innovation in ASEAN

EuroCham honours pioneers of sustainable growth in Vietnam

EuroCham honours pioneers of sustainable growth in Vietnam

Vietjet orders 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft

Vietjet orders 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft

Vietnam and UK elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam and UK elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Amata plans industrial park in Ho Chi Minh City

Amata plans industrial park in Ho Chi Minh City

Drive for innovation and digital growth proving a big catalyst for investment

Drive for innovation and digital growth proving a big catalyst for investment

VinSpeed plans to open Hanoi-Quang Ninh high-speed railway in 2028

VinSpeed plans to open Hanoi-Quang Ninh high-speed railway in 2028

Strengthening Swedish–Vietnamese innovation and trade ties

Strengthening Swedish–Vietnamese innovation and trade ties

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020