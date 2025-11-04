Strengthening Swedish–Vietnamese innovation and trade ties

Swedish State Secretary Sara Modig of the Ministry of Climate and Enterprise visited Vietnam from November 2–4 with a delegation focused on infrastructure collaboration. The visit underscores Sweden’s commitment to promoting sustainable development, innovation, and green infrastructure in partnership with Vietnam, building on the sectoral strategic partnership agreement signed during Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s visit to Stockholm in June.

The visiting delegation, comprising leading Swedish companies and experts, held meetings with key Vietnamese ministries, government agencies, technical stakeholders, and private investors. Discussions focused on opportunities in railway development, including the North–South high-speed line, the green transition of seaports, and the construction of new ports.

State Secretary Modig also engaged with representatives from over 70 Swedish companies active in Vietnam, reflecting Sweden’s growing role in supporting Vietnam’s modernisation and green transition.

“Vietnam is a dynamic and forward-looking partner for Sweden in this region,” said Johan Ndisi, Ambassador of Sweden to Vietnam. “From smart infrastructure to digital innovation, we see exciting opportunities to co-create solutions that are green, competitive, and inclusive. Sweden and Vietnam are well-positioned to shape a future that is sustainable, resilient, and knowledge-driven.”

As part of the visit, in Hanoi on November 3, State Secretary Modig presented Sweden’s innovation ecosystem at the Erasmus+ and Horizon Europe Day, organised by the EU-delegation in Vietnam with support from the Ministry for Education and the Ministry for Science and Innovation.

"Sweden is one of the world’s leading countries in research and innovation, consistently ranking near the top of international indices – this year, it placed second in the Global Innovation Index," said Modig. "A key driver of our innovation success is a collaborative ecosystem that brings together academia, industry, and government, enabling research to be effectively translated into practical solutions and commercial ventures."

Sweden was recently came second place out of 130 economies in World Intellectual Propoerty Organization’s yearly Global Innovation Index. To further strengthen academic and research collaboration, study fairs are being held in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to attract Vietnamese talent to Europe, with nine Swedish universities participating in various events.

Sweden and Vietnam share a long-standing tradition of academic exchange, actively engaging in student mobility and joint research. Karolinska Institutet, for example, has signed four MoUs with Vietnamese institutions and has supported 65 Vietnamese PhD graduates.

This autumn, 300 Vietnamese students were admitted to Swedish universities. Eleven received Swedish Institute Scholarships for Global Professionals, eight were awarded the Pioneering Women in STEM Scholarship, and others joined sponsored programmes focused on climate tech and entrepreneurship.

The agenda also featured a visit to Haiphong on November 3 when State Secretary Modig met with Haiphong People’s Committee, Swedish companies operating in the area and visit the VinFast electric vehicle factory.

Several Swedish companies are active contributors to VinFast’s supply chain. ABB has delivered over 1,000 industrial robots, Atlas Copco has supplied compressor solutions, and SKF provides bearings. These collaborations demonstrate the high level of trust and technical expertise that Swedish firms bring to Vietnam’s fast-growing manufacturing sector.

