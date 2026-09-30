Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Inter-sectoral cooperation on Montreal protocol

September 30, 2026 | 17:20
(0) user say
On September 29, the Department of Climate Change under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment held a signing ceremony for cooperation agreements for the "Sustainable Management of Controlled Substances under the Montreal Protocol."
Inter-sectoral cooperation on Montreal protocol
Inter-sectoral cooperation in the Montreal Protocol. Photo: SMS-MP Project

At the event, the department signed three cooperation agreements with the agencies, including the Customs Department (under the Ministry of Finance); the Department of Vocational Education and Continuing Education (under the Ministry of Education and Training); the Department of Vietnam Railway (under the Ministry of Transport), and the Vietnam Railway Transport JSC (Vietnam Railways Corporation).

Inter-sectoral units will coordinate to implement the Montreal Protocol (SMS-MP Project), aiming to manage controlled substances, namely hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), and support Vietnam in fulfilling its obligations under the protocol

Nguyen Tuan Quang, director of the Department of Climate Change, said, “Vietnam will simultaneously implement the roadmap for eliminating HCFCs and gradually reducing HFCs. This is not just a matter of refrigerant management, but directly related to import and export control, the capacity of technicians, training systems, technology transfer, and the participation of businesses and facilities using the equipment.”

In cooperation with the Customs Department, the two departments will exchange information, support risk management, enhance the capacity and equipment of customs forces, contributing to the prevention and handling of violations in the import and export of controlled substances.

For the Department of Vocational Education and Continuing Education, the cooperation aims to strengthen the capacity of vocational education institutions and workers in the refrigeration and air conditioning sector. The focus is on building and integrating content on refrigerant management and good technical practices into training activities; enhancing practical equipment and developing a team of lecturers and technicians to meet the requirements of technology transfer.

For the Vietnam Railway Authority and the Vietnam Railway Transport JSC, the units will cooperate in testing, evaluating, and gradually transitioning to the use of refrigerants with low global warming potential in railway carriage air conditioning systems.

The coordination between specialised management agencies and transport operators will facilitate testing and evaluating the technology under real operating conditions, providing a basis for considering its applicability, gradual transition, and appropriate scaling up in the railway sector.

Inter-sectoral cooperation on Montreal protocol
Nguyen Tuan Quang, director of the Department of Climate Change. Photo: SMS-MP Project

“The three cooperation agreements, while focusing on different areas, are closely related, from managing and controlling these substances at the import and export stage; building capacity and skills for technical personnel; to testing and evaluating technology transition solutions in practice. The participation of management agencies, specialised agencies, and businesses helps connect the project's resources with the capabilities and actual conditions of each industry and sector,” Quang said.

Previously, in late July, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE) launched the SMS-MP project.

The SMS-MP project is funded by non-refundable grant aid from the Multilateral Fund for the Implementation of the Montreal Protocol through the World Bank and the United Nations Environment Programme. The MAE is the project executing agency; the Department of Climate Change is the lead agency for implementation.

The project consists of four components, including reducing HFC consumption in the repair and maintenance of refrigeration equipment and the mobile air conditioning sector, and reducing HFC consumption in the manufacturing and repair/maintenance servicing sector of refrigeration and air conditioning equipment through technology conversion and technical capacity building.

The third component is to phase out HCFC substances in the refrigeration and air conditioning repair and maintenance servicing sector. The final component is project management, coordination, monitoring, and evaluation.

The project aims to support the phase-out of 97,5 per cent of baseline HCFC-22 consumption in the refrigeration and air conditioning servicing and maintenance sector from January 1, 2030. It seeks to maintain HFC consumption levels not exceeding the baseline consumption level during 2024-2028 and reduce baseline consumption by 10 per cent from January 1, 2029.

Simultaneously, it aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by encouraging the use of non-ozone-depleting, climate-friendly alternative technologies, and enhancing energy efficiency in the refrigeration and air conditioning sector.

Southco launches next-generation liquid cooling access solutions at Computex 2026 Southco launches next-generation liquid cooling access solutions at Computex 2026

Southco Asia has launched its next-generation liquid cooling access solutions at Computex 2026, targeting the growing demand for advanced thermal management in data center and computing infrastructure.
Cooling crude oil prices temper Vietnam's oil and gas stock rally Cooling crude oil prices temper Vietnam's oil and gas stock rally

Global oil prices have retreated following a de-escalation of tensions between the United States and Iran, reducing geopolitical support for oil and gas stocks while leaving long-term industry fundamentals largely intact.
Carbon trading platform set for trial run by end of year Carbon trading platform set for trial run by end of year

Vietnam is expediting efforts to establish a carbon market, aiming to launch a pilot phase by the end of 2025 as part of its broader climate agenda and net-zero emissions commitment by 2050.
Carbon market governance tightened to support global climate action Carbon market governance tightened to support global climate action

The government is stepping up efforts to regulate international carbon trading and greenhouse gas reduction exchanges, aiming to strengthen the country’s role in global climate action.
National cooling plan to support Vietnam’s net-zero goals National cooling plan to support Vietnam’s net-zero goals

Vietnam has developed its first National Sustainable Cooling Plan. John Robert Cotton, deputy director of the Southeast Asia Energy Transition Partnership, spoke with Nguyen Oanh about the role of this plan in helping Vietnam achieve its net-zero target and recommendations on how to implement the project efficiently.
Over 100 businesses train on GHG inventory reporting Over 100 businesses train on GHG inventory reporting

More than 100 businesses in terms of thermal power, cement and iron and steel sectors participated in the two-day training course on strengthening the capacity of the greenhouse gas inventory reporting system at the grassroots level.

By Nguyen Kim

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Latest News ⁄ Green Growth

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

People living with chronic kidney disease and diabetes should be aware of infectious disease risks

People living with chronic kidney disease and diabetes should be aware of infectious disease risks

Foreign investors to be widened for market access

Foreign investors to be widened for market access

Urban Development Law takes effect on October 1

Urban Development Law takes effect on October 1

Hoiana launches scholarship programme for those in need

Hoiana launches scholarship programme for those in need

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020