Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam logistics costs account for 16 per cent of GDP

August 28, 2026 | 15:01
(0) user say
Digital transformation is expected to give Vietnam's logistics sector a much-needed boost, improving productivity and reducing logistics costs to between 12-15 per cent of GDP.
Photo: Thoi bao tai chinh
Photo: Thoi bao tai chinh

Speaking at a logistics conference on August 26, Ho Thi Quyen, deputy director of the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre, said that Vietnam is now home to more than 34,000 logistics companies, with the sector contributing around 4.5-5 per cent of GDP.

However, logistics costs remain high at approximately 16 per cent of GDP. Digital transformation is therefore seen as a key solution to reducing costs while improving connectivity and efficiency across the logistics supply chain.

“Under the development strategy for the 2025-2035 period, digital transformation has been identified as one of the key directions for improving productivity and bringing logistics costs down to around 12-15 per cent of GDP,” Quyen said.

According to Ngo Khac Le, deputy secretary-general of the Vietnam Logistics Business Association, digital transformation is also creating a widening gap between logistics companies. While larger enterprises have made relatively widespread use of electronic documentation, small- and medium-sized enterprises continue to face constraints in terms of financial resources and technology.

“If we do not move quickly enough to keep pace, we will not be able to become part of the regional and global logistics services supply chain,” Le said.

To narrow this gap, he said that state agencies should continue upgrading digital platforms and improving interoperability between different systems. This would enable businesses to reduce their reliance on paper documentation, shorten processing times, and lower costs.

Beyond digital connectivity, the logistics sector also needs to strengthen links between localities as cargo volumes continue to expand.

Nguyen Duy Hung, standing vice chairman of the Dong Nai Logistics Association, said that stronger logistics connectivity was needed between Ho Chi Minh City and the neighbouring provinces of Dong Nai and Tay Ninh, as well as the Mekong Delta, to expand the sector's development space and improve the efficiency of cargo transportation.

“The closer the connections, the greater the momentum and driving force for development across localities,” Hung said.

He proposed closer coordination between authorities, associations, and businesses in logistics planning and infrastructure development. He also suggested considering sandbox mechanisms to allow the controlled testing of new models, helping policies keep pace with the rapid development of the sector.

These demands are becoming increasingly pressing as manufacturers continue to expand their investments in Vietnam, increase production capacity, and raise output for export.

At Nestlé Vietnam, for example, the Nestlé Tri An factory has received nearly $600 million in investment over the past five years, almost tripling its production capacity. The factory recently began operating a new production line for instant coffee packaged in glass jars, with a capacity of 350,000 jars per day for export to 11 countries.

In the high-tech sector, Intel Products Vietnam has shipped more than 4 billion products over the past two decades, contributing over $110 billion to Vietnam's export value. In 2025 alone, the company contributed approximately $11.67 billion in export value.

Intel has increased its total investment in Vietnam to $4.1 billion and continues to expand production of high-tech products, including processors for personal computers and products serving AI applications.

The expansion of manufacturing and export production is also reflected in Vietnam's growing trade figures. According to the Customs Department, total goods import-export turnover in the first half of August 2026 reached approximately $52.33 billion, up 1.54 per cent compared with the first half of July. As of August 15, Vietnam's total goods trade had reached $712.72 billion, up 28.3 per cent on-year.

Green logistics vital for businesses to join global supply chain Green logistics vital for businesses to join global supply chain
FIATA 2025 Congress highlights Vietnam’s role in green logistics FIATA 2025 Congress highlights Vietnam’s role in green logistics
Driving skills award elevates traffic safety standards Driving skills award elevates traffic safety standards
Middle East conflict disrupts supply chains, pressures logistics firms Middle East conflict disrupts supply chains, pressures logistics firms
Hong Kong-Vietnam logistics pact signed by HAFFA and IILS Hong Kong-Vietnam logistics pact signed by HAFFA and IILS
VLA and ITL launch Vietnam Logistics Safe & Excellent Driving Skills Award 2026 VLA and ITL launch Vietnam Logistics Safe & Excellent Driving Skills Award 2026
Dong Thap eyes success as Mekong transshipment hub Dong Thap eyes success as Mekong transshipment hub
What foreign investors need when choosing industrial real estate in Vietnam What foreign investors need when choosing industrial real estate in Vietnam

By Thai An

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
logistics Vietnam logistics

Related Contents

Dong Thap eyes success as Mekong transshipment hub

Dong Thap eyes success as Mekong transshipment hub

Machine vision and 3D: How logistics and warehousing are catching up with manufacturing

Machine vision and 3D: How logistics and warehousing are catching up with manufacturing

VLA and ITL launch Vietnam Logistics Safe & Excellent Driving Skills Award 2026

VLA and ITL launch Vietnam Logistics Safe & Excellent Driving Skills Award 2026

ITL showcases smart logistics solutions at VILOG 2026

ITL showcases smart logistics solutions at VILOG 2026

Vietnam and Russia boost transport ties at international summit

Vietnam and Russia boost transport ties at international summit

Vietnam International Logistics Exhibition set to open in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam International Logistics Exhibition set to open in Ho Chi Minh City

Latest News ⁄ Corporate

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

The Reverie Saigon unveils luxury MICE travel package in Vietnam

The Reverie Saigon unveils luxury MICE travel package in Vietnam

Koike Malaysia wins Fast Enterprise award at APEA 2026

Koike Malaysia wins Fast Enterprise award at APEA 2026

Neopharma Technologies achieves ISO certification for NEOVAULT diagnostic platform

Neopharma Technologies achieves ISO certification for NEOVAULT diagnostic platform

PHOSGO launches mass produced solar electric bicycle series on Indiegogo

PHOSGO launches mass produced solar electric bicycle series on Indiegogo

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020