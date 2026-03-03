Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

24X National Exchange cuts fees to attract liquidity providers

March 03, 2026 | 09:46
(0) user say
The US equities trading venue introduced reduced pricing structure to incentivize market makers and boost trading volumes on its platform.

STAMFORD, Conn., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Exchange announced today the launch of its retail trade pricing program for members of 24X National Exchange ("24X" or the "Exchange"), the first national securities exchange approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to offer 23-hour weekday trading of U.S. equities. 24X's new pricing program is now in effect, following its recent filing with the SEC.

The retail program's pricing is set at $0.0038 (38-mils) rebate, with no tiers, for equities trading over $1.00. In addition, 24X is offering a $0.0034 (34-mils) rebate for adding liquidity across all tapes on stocks trading above $1.00, while the take rate will remain unchanged at $0.00295/share (29.5 mils), also without tiers.

24X National Exchange CEO and Founder Dmitri Galinov said: "We're grateful for our 24X members who are supporting the first U.S. national exchange purpose-built for extended-hours trading. We designed our retail program to deliver great value grounded in accessibility, simplicity, and affordability. The new pricing range is intended to drive greater retail limit order flow while attracting liquidity providers to the exchange. 24X's straightforward rebate with no tiers eliminates the complexity that has historically disadvantaged smaller participants and ensures retail order flow is valued appropriately. Combined with our inverted pricing structure, market participants can focus on execution quality rather than navigating complicated fee schedules. As we prepare for our 23/5 trading launch later this year, transparent and competitive pricing will level the playing field for retail investors trading via 24X member broker-dealers."

Trading on 24X National Exchange commenced last October with extended hours trading of U.S. equities from 4:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET on weekdays. This next-generation electronic trading venue expects to launch 23/5 trading of U.S. equities in the second half of this year.

More information about 24X National Exchange is available at https://equities.24exchange.com/home.

By PR Newswire

24 Exchange

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
24X National Exchange National Exchange cuts fees Liquidity providers

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Creality launches Sermoon P1 professional 3D scanner

Creality launches Sermoon P1 professional 3D scanner

Twenty teams compete in 2026 Rolex China Sea Race

Twenty teams compete in 2026 Rolex China Sea Race

Euro Tech Holdings announces share buyback program

Euro Tech Holdings announces share buyback program

Hyundai Mobis demonstrates technologies to customers at Swedish test site

Hyundai Mobis demonstrates technologies to customers at Swedish test site

MDJM raises $8.5 million for animation and cultural projects

MDJM raises $8.5 million for animation and cultural projects

Viettel presents technology ecosystem at MWC Barcelona

Viettel presents technology ecosystem at MWC Barcelona

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Vingroup merges GSM and Green Future

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

Best Nights VC invests in Mad Monkey with EXS Capital

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

76% of SaaS buyers choose AI-native plans, SleekFlow data shows

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Media OutReach adds schema markup for AI-enhanced PR visibility

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020