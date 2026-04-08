Vietnam Helicopter Corporation bolsters operations with Airbus helicopter orders

The move aims to support the continued expansion of its offshore energy operations, and progressively replace ageing aircraft in its fleet.

This latest order reinforces a trusted partnership between VNH and Airbus Helicopters that has spanned more than 40 years, and reflects the Vietnamese operator’s long-term strategy to modernise and strengthen its heavy helicopter capabilities.

“The H225 has proven itself time and again across our offshore missions, delivering the reliability, performance, and safety we expect. As we look ahead, we see the H225 forming the backbone of our future fleet, allowing us to modernise our operations while expanding capacity and mission flexibility,” said Kieu Dang Hung, CEO of Vietnam Helicopter Corporation.

Matthieu Louvot, CEO of Airbus Helicopters, was eager to highlight the benefits of the partnership.

“We are honoured to continue supporting VNH and its subsidiaries as they strengthen and revitalise their fleet. Their decision to centre future operations around the H225 underscores the aircraft’s exceptional reliability and performance in demanding offshore environments,” said Louvot.

“Our enduring partnership with VNH is built on trust and shared commitment to mission success, and we look forward to supporting their growth for many decades to come. "

The new H225s will join VNH’s existing Airbus fleet consisting of Super Puma and H155 helicopters, for deployment across offshore energy transport, utility missions, search and rescue, and broader transport operations.

As the latest addition to the Super Puma family, the H225 is recognised for its high performance in challenging conditions, as well as its outstanding range and payload capacity. The aircraft’s state-of-the-art avionics and autopilot systems provide increased safety while reducing pilot workload.

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