Vietnam Airlines Seeks to Lease 12 Widebody Jets for 2028 Delivery

Vietnam Airlines JSC is moving to secure its future long-haul capacity, seeking to acquire 12 widebody aircraft under dry lease arrangements for deliveries starting in late 2028.

The state-owned carrier is targeting a mix of Airbus A350-900XWB, Boeing 787-9, and Boeing 787-10 models. According to the airline’s fleet development plan, the aircraft will be utilised for an eight-year lease term to bolster its international network.

Principal or mandated agents interested in providing these aircraft are invited to submit detailed proposals to the carrier's Fleet Development Office. Submissions must include aircraft specifications, available quantities, tentative delivery schedules, and indicative lease terms.

The airline intends to issue a formal request for proposals (RFP) in early April 2026. Following the initial intake of interest, Vietnam Airlines will contact eligible respondents with further instructions regarding the potential bidding process.

Key Takeaways for Financiers and Lessors:

Quantity: 12 widebody units.

Models: A350-900XWB, B787-9, B787-10.

Delivery Window: 2028–2030.

Lease Structure: Dry lease for 8 years.

Next Milestone: RFP issuance in April 2026.

Interested parties may contact the Fleet Development Office via email at lanhuynh@vietnamairlines.com, phuongnguyen@vietnamairlines.com, or myvnc@vietnamairlines.com.