Vietnam Financial Forum charts path to globally connected financial centres

The inaugural Vietnam Financial Forum 2026 (VFF 2026) opened in Danang on July 9, bringing together around 350 policymakers, financial leaders, investors, and technology experts from Vietnam and abroad to discuss the future of the country's financial system.

Held over two days, the forum features plenary discussions and parallel sessions covering capital markets, digital finance, financial infrastructure, sustainable investment, venture capital, and emerging technologies.

Speaking at the forum, Ho Ky Minh, Vice Chairman of Danang People's Committee shared that the city had clearly determined that the construction of the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC) was not merely about developing a financial functional area, but about building a new institutional space, a platform for testing new financial models, gradually approaching international standards, creating a new driver for innovation, digital transformation, and green growth in Vietnam.

“On the basis of the government's orientation and the city's advantages, Danang chooses to develop according to the model of a new generation international financial centre, taking innovation, fintech and sustainable finance as the focus of development,” said Minh. “We do not aim to become an integrated financial centre with a traditional approach, but aim to build sectors that are differentiated, capable of creating high added value and in line with the development trend of global finance.”

Ho Ky Minh, Vice Chairman of Danang People's Committee speech at the forum. Photo: VFF 2026

Minh stated that in the first phase, Danang would prioritise the development of five groups of key financial products and services, including: Tokenisation of real assets; Carbon credits and carbon trading markets; Investment funds and fund management companies; Commodity Exchange; Bonds and medium- and long-term capital mobilisation instruments.

“These are closely interconnected sectors, forming a modern financial ecosystem, capable of supporting businesses to mobilise capital more effectively, promote green transformation projects, develop infrastructure, trade and logistics, and open up new investment channels for the Vietnamese market,” he said. “Danang is committed to continuing to accompany the government, ministries, central agencies and the business community to build a transparent, favourable and competitive investment environment; continue to improve institutions, improve the quality of human resources, develop infrastructure and expand international cooperation, creating the most favourable conditions for investors, financial institutions and partners to develop long-term at the VIFC.”

The ambition also drew support from international business representatives. Chris Vanloon, chairman of Central Vietnam Business Alliance, shared that VFF 2026 came at a meaningful time as Vietnam was reinforcing its position in the regional financial landscape, while Danang was emerging as a dynamic platform for innovation, investment, and international collaboration.

“American business doesn't show up to conferences to hear optimism about Vietnam because we've heard that for twenty years, and frankly, we've believed it for twenty years,” he said. “What American capital shows up for is infrastructure: legal infrastructure, regulatory infrastructure, market infrastructure. The kind of infrastructure that turns a good story into a bankable one.”

“Six months ago, the VIFC existed as an announcement. Today it exists as two campuses, in two cities, with a founding cohort of institutional partners who have already put real numbers on the table. That is an unusual pace, even by the standards of financial centres that took a decade to get their first anchor tenant. It tells you something about the seriousness of intent behind this project, and it's why so many of you are in this room today instead of reading about it later,” Vanloon said.

Chris Vanloon, chairman of Central Vietnam Business Alliance. Photo: VFF 2026

Vanloon warned that don't let this be a forum where good conversations happen and everyone goes home with a business card and a warm feeling.

“New ideas are not what's scarce here. Committed capital and clear next steps are,” he said. “Today, we build the case for why this financial centre can be impactful: the regulatory architecture, the talent, the sector strategies in trade finance, climate finance, and digital assets. Tomorrow, we get specific about execution: how capital actually gets mobilised, what fund structures will work inside VIFC, and what commitments the people in this room are prepared to make before they leave Danang.”

The forum comes as Vietnam is pushing ahead with plans to establish international financial centres in Danang and Ho Chi Minh City under resolutions recently approved by the National Assembly, with the aim of attracting global capital and strengthening the country's position in regional finance.

Rich McClellan, CEO of Vietnam International Financial Centre, said that it was designed as a private sector led forum where global experts, institutional investors, market operators, regulators, and entrepreneurs can engage in meaningful discussions on the evolution of financial markets.

“By exploring key areas such as capital markets development, digital finance, financial infrastructure, sustainable investment, venture capital, and emerging technologies, the forum aims to help Vietnam move from ambition to practical action in building globally connected financial centres,” he said.

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