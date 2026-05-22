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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf launches Mixers beverage platform in Singapore

May 22, 2026 | 10:29
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The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf has introduced its new Mixers beverage platform to the Singapore market, offering a range of layered, customisable drinks designed for sharing and social consumption.

SINGAPORE, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cafés today are no longer just coffee stops. They are where people catch up, recharge, create content and stay a little longer than planned. Tapping into this new social café culture, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Singapore is turning up the vibes with the launch of Mixers — a playful new beverage platform made for expressive, experience-driven moments.

Refreshing, visually layered and designed to evolve with every stir and sip, Mixers brings together refreshing flavors, sparkling textures and vibrant colors in drinks that feel just as good as they look. Whether it is a mid-day pick-me-up, post-work hangout or spontaneous café catch-up, Mixers is crafted to fit naturally into today's social lifestyle moments.

More notably, Mixers arrives as younger consumers increasingly embrace "sober curious" lifestyles — seeking social beverages that feel elevated, exciting and experience-led without centering around alcohol. Mixers is designed to deliver layered flavors, mood-driven experiences and a sense of occasion that fits naturally into modern social rituals.

"Today's café culture is about connection, mood and experience as much as it is about the beverage itself," said Chien Chien, Lin, Managing Director & VP Finance (APAC), The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Singapore. "Consumers today are looking for moments that feel personal, expressive and shareable, and Mixers was created for exactly that - refreshing drinks that fit naturally into the social and lifestyle moments shaping urban culture today."

Served in tall translucent cups that showcase bold gradients and layered colors, the drinks are designed to stand out both in cafés and on social feeds.

The new Mixers lineup features two distinct creations, each bringing its own personality to the experience:

  1. Mango Mint Cold Brew Tea with Jelly
  2. Strawberry Swedish Berries Cold Brew Tea with Strawberry Jelly

Mixers is now available at all participating The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® outlets across Singapore, while stocks last. For more information, visit The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Singapore.

For more information, visit www.coffeebean.com.

By PR Newswire

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Singapore

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TagTag:
Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Coffee Bean Tea Mixers beverage platform

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