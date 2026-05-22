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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Axion Semiconductor acquires global equipment marketplace Moov Technologies

May 22, 2026 | 10:09
(0) user say
Axion Semiconductor, led by industry veterans Austin Gill, John Getchell and Jeff Robbins, has acquired Moov Technologies, a global semiconductor equipment marketplace, expanding its footprint in the sector.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Axion Semiconductor, a semiconductor platform company focused on supply chain operations and services, announced it has acquired Moov Technologies, an Austin, Texas-based semiconductor equipment marketplace and asset management platform serving customers in more than 55 countries. The acquisition expands Axion Semiconductor's operating platform and strengthens its position across the semiconductor manufacturing supply chain. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Moov Technologies has established itself as a leading platform for the buying, selling and management of semiconductor manufacturing equipment and parts. Moov developed the world's first interactive equipment marketplace and asset management platform, built on a modern technology stack designed to support global semiconductor manufacturing operations. Many of the world's largest semiconductor companies rely on Moov's platform to manage manufacturing assets, streamline transactions and improve visibility across equipment lifecycles.

Moov's platform supports the sourcing and sale of semiconductor fabrication, packaging, test, EMS and SMT equipment, as well as surplus, idle and scrap tools. In addition to marketplace services, the company provides logistics, de-installation, rigging, crating, refurbishment, installation and live shipment tracking capabilities for customers operating in multiple regions. Moov's platform combines digital marketplace functionality with operational services that support complex semiconductor equipment transactions from initial listing through delivery and installation.

Based in Colorado, Axion acquires and integrates semiconductor businesses into a unified operating platform designed to support the evolving infrastructure needs of the semiconductor supply chain. The company was established by semiconductor industry veterans Austin Gill, John Getchell, and Jeffrey Robbins. Together, the leadership team has over 60 years' experience founding, owning, and operating industry segment leaders and has managed billions of dollars in semiconductor equipment assets, services, and transactions across global markets.

"Moov has built an exceptional platform and business with a strong reputation across the semiconductor industry," said Austin Gill, CEO of Axion Semiconductor. "The company's technology, customer relationships and operational capabilities have established it as a trusted partner for many of the world's leading manufacturers. By bringing together Moov's platform with Axion's leadership team and long-term strategy, we believe the company is well positioned to accelerate growth and expand its role within the global semiconductor ecosystem."

"One of the strengths of the Moov platform is its ability to connect equipment owners, buyers and service providers through a more efficient and transparent process," said Jeff Robbins, COO of Axion Semiconductor. "The semiconductor industry continues to face increasing complexity around equipment sourcing, asset utilization and lifecycle management. Combining Moov's platform capabilities with Axion's operational infrastructure positions us to better support customers across the global semiconductor supply chain."

Jim O'Reilly will serve as CEO of Moov Technologies, while Jeff Kielty will continue in his role as managing director. The combined leadership team brings decades of experience across semiconductor manufacturing, equipment operations, supply chain management and technology services.

Moov Technologies will continue operating from its hubs in Austin, Texas, and New York, New York, while supporting customers across North America, Asia and Europe. The company also maintains operations in Tempe, Arizona and Taipei, Taiwan as part of Axion Semiconductor's broader platform. The acquisition will allow Moov to scale its platform and services while continuing to support the operational requirements of semiconductor manufacturers and equipment suppliers worldwide.

For more information on Axion Semiconductor, please visit www.axionsemi.co/. To learn more about Moov Technologies, please visit https://moov.co/.

By PR Newswire

Axion Semiconductor

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TagTag:
Axion Semiconductor Moov Technologies Semiconductor equipment marketplace Global equipment marketplace

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