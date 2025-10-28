Corporate

Vietnamese teams shine at Startup Wars 2025

October 28, 2025 | 11:05
(0) user say
Vietnamese startups are gaining regional attention as university teams take on the role of venture capitalists in Startup Wars 2025, Southeast Asia’s leading venture capital case competition.
Vietnamese teams shine at Startup Wars 2025

Organised by Singapore-based TNB Aura, Startup Wars began on August 18 and concluded with the Grand Finals in Jakarta on October 17. Unlike traditional startup contests where students pitch their own ideas, the competition required participants to assess real startups, analyse markets, and craft investment strategies – replicating how venture capitalists (VCs) evaluate funding opportunities in the real world.

Students competed for cash prizes up to $5,000, internship opportunities with VCs and startups across Southeast Asia, and mentorship from leading regional investors. A team of Vietnamese students from Foreign Trade University, named CapEm (Beauty), was among the winners at the Startup Wars Grand Finals.

Additionally, the competition showcased the practical application of venture capital analysis through TNB Aura's portfolio companies, which represent successful outcomes of the same investment evaluation process students will learn. Featured companies include Vietnamese agritech firm TechCoop, which secured $70 million in funding, demonstrating the type of high-growth opportunities that emerge from rigorous market analysis. Supporting this regional initiative, Vietnam-based Do Ventures also joined as the competition’s venture capital partner.

This was the first time the venture capital case competition expanded to Vietnam along with other regional markets like Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia.

"Southeast Asia's startup ecosystem is thriving, but there's still limited exposure to venture capital thinking at the university level," said Vicknesh R Pillay, co-founder and managing partner of TNB Aura. "Startup Wars bridges this gap by giving students hands-on experience with the analytical frameworks and decision-making processes that drive successful venture investments across our region."

Antler closes $72 million fund to double-down on Southeast Asia startups Antler closes $72 million fund to double-down on Southeast Asia startups

The early-stage venture capital firm Antler announced on August 13 the $72 million close of its second Southeast Asia fund, Antler SEA Fund II.
ThinkZone launches fund for next-gen tech startups ThinkZone launches fund for next-gen tech startups

ThinkZone has announced the launch of Global Minds Fund I (GMFI),⁠ a venture capital fund that connects resources from Vietnam’s top entrepreneurs and corporations with the next generation of tech startups
Vietnam a desirable destination for regional VCs Vietnam a desirable destination for regional VCs

Southeast Asian venture capital funds have set sights on Vietnamese startups. Charles Wong, co-founder and managing partner of TNB Aura, shared with VIR’s Thanh Van the investment trends of regional funds into Vietnam.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
startup southeast asia VCs Vietnamese startup ecosystem

Related Contents

Southeast Asia’s fintech startups draw $839 million in funding

Southeast Asia’s fintech startups draw $839 million in funding

OCI Holdings scoops up 65 per cent stake in Vietnam solar wafer plant

OCI Holdings scoops up 65 per cent stake in Vietnam solar wafer plant

MyStorage secures investment from EMIA

MyStorage secures investment from EMIA

Verdant Energy acquires 11MW rooftop solar portfolio in Vietnam

Verdant Energy acquires 11MW rooftop solar portfolio in Vietnam

GEAPP mobilises $1.7bn to power Southeast Asia’s clean energy shift

GEAPP mobilises $1.7bn to power Southeast Asia’s clean energy shift

Siemens Healthineers’ end-to-end approach to comprehensive cancer care

Siemens Healthineers’ end-to-end approach to comprehensive cancer care

Masan Group reports strong Q3 growth nearing full-year targets

Masan Group reports strong Q3 growth nearing full-year targets

PM calls for World Bank support in green transition

PM calls for World Bank support in green transition

TERREPOWER to Showcase Aftermarket Innovations in Sustainable Manufacturing at AAPEX 2025

TERREPOWER to Showcase Aftermarket Innovations in Sustainable Manufacturing at AAPEX 2025

ONYX and SENA to launch new Bangkok serviced apartments

ONYX and SENA to launch new Bangkok serviced apartments

