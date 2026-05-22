Manulife Hong Kong and Macau appoints Wilton Kee as CEO

HONG KONG, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Hong Kong and Macau today announced strategic changes to its senior leadership team with Wilton Kee appointed to succeed Patrick Graham as Chief Executive Officer, Manulife Hong Kong and Macau, subject to regulatory approval. His appointment reflects Manulife's strong commitment to talent development, continuity of strategy, and long-term growth in Hong Kong and Macau, and forms part of the Company's succession planning to deliver on its refreshed enterprise strategy.

"Wilton's appointment underscores our continued focus on disciplined execution, a diversified business model, and our long-term commitment to customers in one of our largest markets in Asia," said Steve Finch, President and CEO of Manulife Asia. "He brings deep and diversified expertise and strategic vision that will help to shape our continued success. Most recently in his dual role as Deputy CEO and CFO, Wilton has reinforced our market position, driven enterprise integration, strengthened management oversight, and advanced alignment on strategic and operational priorities. This appointment represents our confidence that he will continue to execute against our long-term growth priorities as CEO."

Kee joined Manulife in 2013 and has held a number of senior leadership roles across pricing, product, health and finance in Hong Kong and Macau. He previously served as Chief Product Officer and later assumed the additional role of Head of Health. In 2022, he was appointed Chief Financial Officer, and in March 2026, took on additional responsibilities as Deputy CEO, contributing significantly to the company's strategic development and market leadership in both markets.

Wilton will succeed Patrick effective as of July 1, 2026.