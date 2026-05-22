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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Stride secures $15 million in Series B round

May 22, 2026 | 09:31
(0) user say
Vietnamese solar cleantech provider Stride on May 21 announced it has raised $15 million in a Series B round to accelerate solar and battery adoption across Vietnam.
Stride secures $15 million in Series B round

The round was co-led by Lightrock and TRIREC via the Accelerate7 platform, with continued support from existing investors Clime Capital and UOB Venture Management.

This milestone marks an important step in Stride’s mission to make clean energy ownership more accessible for Vietnamese households and small businesses through affordable payment plans and complimentary insurance.

Since its Series A in 2025, Stride has nearly tripled its project portfolio and expanded nationwide through a network of more than 75 verified engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) partners, becoming Vietnam’s largest residential and MSME solar platform.

With this new funding, the startup will continue to scale its platform across Vietnam and new markets, strengthen digital and quality assurance systems, expand access to rooftop solar and battery solutions, and help 200,000 more people benefit from clean energy by 2030.

In a LinkedIn post, Andrew Fairthorne, co-founder and CEO at Stride, said, "What makes me especially proud is how far the team has come since our Series A in 2025. In a relatively short period, we have nearly tripled our project portfolio, expanded nationwide through over 75 EPC partners, and helped our customers transition to cleaner and more reliable energy solutions."

"Vietnam is entering a critical phase in its energy transition, with rapidly growing power demand and increasing pressure on the grid. We believe distributed solar and battery solutions will play an important role in building a more resilient, affordable, and sustainable energy future," he said.

Stride secures $2 Million in seed funding Stride secures $2 Million in seed funding

In a significant show of support for Stride, a solar cleantech platform based in Vietnam, Clime Capital and Touchstone Partners have participated in a seed funding round that raised $2 million.
Solar firm Stride secures investment Solar firm Stride secures investment

Clime Capital, UOB Venture Management, and Touchstone Partners, announced on March 24 that they have completed a Series A equity investment in solar cleantech provider Stride.
SmartSolar brings total funding to $3.15 million with European financing SmartSolar brings total funding to $3.15 million with European financing

On March 17, Vietnam-based rooftop solar startup SmartSolar closes a debt financing round, bringing total funding to $3.15 million in combined equity and debt as it scales financing for small and medium-sized businesses struggling with rising electricity costs.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Stride Vietnam solar power cleantech startup funding VC

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