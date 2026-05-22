Stride secures $15 million in Series B round

The round was co-led by Lightrock and TRIREC via the Accelerate7 platform, with continued support from existing investors Clime Capital and UOB Venture Management.

This milestone marks an important step in Stride’s mission to make clean energy ownership more accessible for Vietnamese households and small businesses through affordable payment plans and complimentary insurance.

Since its Series A in 2025, Stride has nearly tripled its project portfolio and expanded nationwide through a network of more than 75 verified engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) partners, becoming Vietnam’s largest residential and MSME solar platform.

With this new funding, the startup will continue to scale its platform across Vietnam and new markets, strengthen digital and quality assurance systems, expand access to rooftop solar and battery solutions, and help 200,000 more people benefit from clean energy by 2030.

In a LinkedIn post, Andrew Fairthorne, co-founder and CEO at Stride, said, "What makes me especially proud is how far the team has come since our Series A in 2025. In a relatively short period, we have nearly tripled our project portfolio, expanded nationwide through over 75 EPC partners, and helped our customers transition to cleaner and more reliable energy solutions."

"Vietnam is entering a critical phase in its energy transition, with rapidly growing power demand and increasing pressure on the grid. We believe distributed solar and battery solutions will play an important role in building a more resilient, affordable, and sustainable energy future," he said.

Stride secures $2 Million in seed funding In a significant show of support for Stride, a solar cleantech platform based in Vietnam, Clime Capital and Touchstone Partners have participated in a seed funding round that raised $2 million.

Solar firm Stride secures investment Clime Capital, UOB Venture Management, and Touchstone Partners, announced on March 24 that they have completed a Series A equity investment in solar cleantech provider Stride.