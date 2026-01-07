Corporate

1win and Jon Jones fulfill over 100 wishes in holiday initiative

January 07, 2026 | 10:46
The betting platform and the fighter partnered on a global campaign to grant wishes during the holiday season.

WILLEMSTAD, CURAÇAO - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 January 2026 - 1win Charity, together with MMA legend Jon Jones, has successfully concluded its global campaign 1wish Season – a holiday initiative that brought together tens of thousands of people around the world through kindness, support, and real action.

The campaign ran from December 1 to December 23, and invited participants to share personal wishes – not only for themselves, but also for their families, communities, and those in need. Each day, Jon Jones chose winners and helped turn their wishes into reality.

Campaign Highlights:
  • 60,000+ participants
  • More than 40 countries involved
  • $100,000 prize fund
  • 100+ wishes fulfilled
Among the most touching wishes were stories that went far beyond personal gifts. Together, 1win and Santa Jon helped bring joy to thousands of people worldwide – from gifting a gaming console to a young fan, to making a long-awaited family trip possible; from donating food and supplies to animal shelters, to equipping an entire volunteer rescue team with the tools they need to save lives. Each wish, big or small, carried a story – and every fulfilled one became a moment of real warmth this winter.

Unlike traditional holiday promotions, 1wish Season was built around the idea that winning is not just about luck. It is about listening, understanding, and offering meaningful support where it truly matters.

"What moved us the most was how many people wished not for themselves, but for others – for their families, their communities, and even strangers. This project reminded us that the real spirit of the holidays is about giving, listening, and showing up when it matters." – Jon Jones & 1win.

By connecting people across continents, 1wish Season became a reminder that generosity has no borders. Through small daily actions, the campaign demonstrated how collective participation can create lasting impact.

1win Jon Jones

