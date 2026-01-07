Global Mayors Dialogue kicks off in Harbin using ice and snow as bridge

HARBIN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 January 2026 - Using the city as a window to showcase China's opportunities and mayors as catalysts for exchanging governance insights, the "Global Mayors Dialogue · Harbin" was held from January 6-8, 2026, in Harbin, China's famed "Ice City." The event aimed to deepen mutual learning between cities, strengthen cooperation with sister cities, and promote economic, trade, and cultural exchanges, presenting the world with the authentic charm and abundant opportunities of China. This global ice-and-snow gathering vividly demonstrated how Harbin is transforming its distinctive ice-and-snow culture and economy into new drivers of high-quality development and bridges for greater openness.Guided by the State Council Information Office and jointly hosted by the Information Office of Heilongjiang Provincial People's Government and Harbin Municipal People's Government, the event welcomed mayors, deputy mayors, and mayoral representatives from international cities including Edmonton (Canada), Rovaniemi (Finland), Magdeburg (Germany), Chalandri (Greece), Bucheon (South Korea), Chiang Mai (Thailand), and Erzurum Metropolitan Municipality (Republic of Türkiye). Centered on key themes such as the sustainable development of the ice-and-snow economy and pathways for global cooperation, urban public governance innovation, technology-enabled growth of the ice-and-snow economy, and the creation of "ice-and-snow IP," the event featured a main dialogue and scenario-based sharing to foster in-depth exchanges and spark new ideas. Through this "Ice City window," participants witnessed Chinese cities in action—developing the full industrial chain of the ice-and-snow sector while balancing ecological protection with economic growth—and explored future pathways for high-quality urban development in cold-climate regions.The event focused not only on intellectual exchange but also on practical cooperation. Guests visited iconic sites such as Harbin Ice-Snow World, Central Street, and the Harbin Institute of Technology Aerospace Museum. They immersed themselves in ice sculpture creation, interactive curling experiences, and hands-on intangible cultural heritage crafts, experiencing the allure of ice-and-snow culture and the city's innovative vitality. The concurrently held 2026 Harbin International Ice and Snow Economy Expo served as a global platform for industrial cooperation, promoting cultural exchange and trade partnerships between international cities to effectively transform ice-and-snow resources into new drivers for urban development.The Global Mayors Dialogue has become a significant bridge for enhancing international trust and deepening civilizational exchange. Its hosting in Harbin recognized the city's international status as a "World Outstanding City for Ice and Snow Tourism" and a "City of Music," and provided a vital opportunity for Harbin to advance global development initiatives and expand its opening-up. Rich in ice-and-snow artistic heritage, the city used ice and snow as a medium to compellingly narrate stories of China, Heilongjiang, and the "Ice City," steadily enlarging its international circle of friends for mutual benefit.During the event, thewas released, and cultural activities, including the large-scale symphony, were also organized to promote comprehensive collaboration between Chinese and foreign cities through diverse formats.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.