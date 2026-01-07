Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Global Mayors Dialogue kicks off in Harbin using ice and snow as bridge

January 07, 2026 | 11:01
(0) user say
The event convened city leaders to discuss cooperative development, leveraging winter culture as a theme for international dialogue.
HARBIN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 January 2026 - Using the city as a window to showcase China's opportunities and mayors as catalysts for exchanging governance insights, the "Global Mayors Dialogue · Harbin" was held from January 6-8, 2026, in Harbin, China's famed "Ice City." The event aimed to deepen mutual learning between cities, strengthen cooperation with sister cities, and promote economic, trade, and cultural exchanges, presenting the world with the authentic charm and abundant opportunities of China. This global ice-and-snow gathering vividly demonstrated how Harbin is transforming its distinctive ice-and-snow culture and economy into new drivers of high-quality development and bridges for greater openness.
The scene at the Global Mayors Dialogue · Harbin event

Guided by the State Council Information Office and jointly hosted by the Information Office of Heilongjiang Provincial People's Government and Harbin Municipal People's Government, the event welcomed mayors, deputy mayors, and mayoral representatives from international cities including Edmonton (Canada), Rovaniemi (Finland), Magdeburg (Germany), Chalandri (Greece), Bucheon (South Korea), Chiang Mai (Thailand), and Erzurum Metropolitan Municipality (Republic of Türkiye). Centered on key themes such as the sustainable development of the ice-and-snow economy and pathways for global cooperation, urban public governance innovation, technology-enabled growth of the ice-and-snow economy, and the creation of "ice-and-snow IP," the event featured a main dialogue and scenario-based sharing to foster in-depth exchanges and spark new ideas. Through this "Ice City window," participants witnessed Chinese cities in action—developing the full industrial chain of the ice-and-snow sector while balancing ecological protection with economic growth—and explored future pathways for high-quality urban development in cold-climate regions.

The event focused not only on intellectual exchange but also on practical cooperation. Guests visited iconic sites such as Harbin Ice-Snow World, Central Street, and the Harbin Institute of Technology Aerospace Museum. They immersed themselves in ice sculpture creation, interactive curling experiences, and hands-on intangible cultural heritage crafts, experiencing the allure of ice-and-snow culture and the city's innovative vitality. The concurrently held 2026 Harbin International Ice and Snow Economy Expo served as a global platform for industrial cooperation, promoting cultural exchange and trade partnerships between international cities to effectively transform ice-and-snow resources into new drivers for urban development.

The Global Mayors Dialogue has become a significant bridge for enhancing international trust and deepening civilizational exchange. Its hosting in Harbin recognized the city's international status as a "World Outstanding City for Ice and Snow Tourism" and a "City of Music," and provided a vital opportunity for Harbin to advance global development initiatives and expand its opening-up. Rich in ice-and-snow artistic heritage, the city used ice and snow as a medium to compellingly narrate stories of China, Heilongjiang, and the "Ice City," steadily enlarging its international circle of friends for mutual benefit.

During the event, the Harbin Initiative for the Global Mayors Dialogue was released, and cultural activities, including the large-scale symphony Ode to Civilization, were also organized to promote comprehensive collaboration between Chinese and foreign cities through diverse formats.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Harbin Daily Newspaper Industry Group Co., Ltd.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Global Mayors Dialogue Harbin

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Singapore's Aires advances region's first PQC and quantum tech patents

Singapore's Aires advances region's first PQC and quantum tech patents

FutureGen Girls and Microsoft HK sign MOU to empower girls with AI skills

FutureGen Girls and Microsoft HK sign MOU to empower girls with AI skills

My Sweet Home launches HK's first AI domestic helper comparison tool

My Sweet Home launches HK's first AI domestic helper comparison tool

Grab acquires AI robotics firm Infermove to boost last mile delivery

Grab acquires AI robotics firm Infermove to boost last mile delivery

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Singapore's Aires advances region's first PQC and quantum tech patents

Singapore's Aires advances region's first PQC and quantum tech patents

FutureGen Girls and Microsoft HK sign MOU to empower girls with AI skills

FutureGen Girls and Microsoft HK sign MOU to empower girls with AI skills

My Sweet Home launches HK's first AI domestic helper comparison tool

My Sweet Home launches HK's first AI domestic helper comparison tool

Grab acquires AI robotics firm Infermove to boost last mile delivery

Grab acquires AI robotics firm Infermove to boost last mile delivery

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020