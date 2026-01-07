Corporate

My Sweet Home launches HK's first AI domestic helper comparison tool

January 07, 2026 | 11:13
(0) user say
The new digital tool helps employers compare and select foreign domestic workers using artificial intelligence.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 January 2026 - In the domestic helper matching process, employers face their biggest challenge not at the point of decision, but earlier—when they spend hours comparing one profile after another. In Hong Kong's fast-paced environment, limited time and an overload of information often make the first step of matching particularly demanding.

Recognising this challenge, Daniel Wong, Managing Director of My Sweet Home Employment Agency, led his team to develop and launch Hong Kong's first AI-powered domestic helper comparison tool. Designed to reduce the time spent searching and comparing information, the system consolidates multiple helper profiles into a single view and provides preliminary analysis based on household background and job requirements—allowing employers to move more quickly to the most important step: meeting and interacting with the helper in person.

My Sweet Home's AI-powered domestic helper comparison tool is built on the agency's own long-established database. The system draws on years of actual matching cases, together with the frontline experience and industry knowledge accumulated by its consultant team. These real-world insights form the foundation of the AI's training, ensuring that its analysis is informed by practical matching experience rather than abstract data alone.

Daniel emphasises that whether a domestic helper is truly suitable for a family must ultimately be assessed through direct interaction."AI helps organise information more clearly, but the core of matching still lies in face-to-face interaction," he said. "That interaction allows both sides to assess whether it's the right match."

Technology Improves Efficiency, While Interaction Reveals the Details

While AI streamlines the overall process, technology cannot replace what consultants observe through direct interaction with employers and domestic helpers. Every household differs in background, communication style, and daily routines, just as every helper brings a distinct personality, attitude, and set of values that cannot be captured through a resume alone.Through direct interaction with both sides, consultants gain a clearer sense of whether a match is likely to remain stable over time.

For this reason, even as information technology continues to advance and video interviews become increasingly common, My Sweet Home sends Hong Kong–based consultants to the Philippines each week to conduct in-person interviews. Face-to-face interaction allows consultants to observe a helper's attitude, behaviour, responsiveness, and emotional stability with greater accuracy. Resumes reflect skills, and videos demonstrate language ability, but qualities such as attitude, patience, responsibility, commitment to family life, and sincerity emerge only through direct human interaction.

Maintaining Balance Between Technology and Professional Matching Standards

As the first employment agency in Hong Kong to introduce an AI-powered domestic helper comparison tool, My Sweet Home leads the industry in technology while maintaining a consistent matching philosophy. This innovation brings together years of matching experience and industry insight from the consultant team, using AI to organise and structure professional knowledge. The training data comes from real frontline matching cases and is applied to internal training, improving knowledge transfer while maintaining consistent professional standards and service quality across the team.

The domestic helper industry will continue to digitalise, but effective matching relies on trust and communication. In an era of rapid technological advancement, Daniel has chosen to lead My Sweet Home along a path that is both modern and rooted in direct human interaction. He believes that while technology can accelerate processes, successful matching depends on professional care and attention.

For employers seeking a more structured way to begin matching, My Sweet Home's AI-powered domestic helper comparison tool provides a clearer and more efficient starting point.

https://www.mysweethome.hk

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By My Sweet Home Employment Agency

TagTag:
My Sweet Home AI domestic helper foreign domestic workers

