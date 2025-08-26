Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Denmark's CIP ties up with Petrovietnam to develop offshore wind

August 26, 2025 | 21:08
(0) user say
Denmark's Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its CI GMF II Cooperatief UA fund, signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Petrovietnam to develop offshore wind ventures on August 22.
Denmark's CIP ties up with Petrovietnam to develop offshore wind

The deal follows an MoU on renewable energy and offshore wind (OSW) signed between the two sides in March 2024.

Under the JDA, the two sides will jointly develop an OSW project in the south central region, marking one of the first OSW ventures in Vietnam.

Robert Helms, a partner at CIP, said, “This agreement marks an important step forward in CIP’s partnership with Petrovietnam. By combining CIP’s global experience and expertise in OSW with Petrovietnam’s proven offshore expertise and deep understanding of the local market, we are well-positioned to deliver one of Vietnam’s first OSW projects and to establish the groundwork for future offshore wind projects in Vietnam.”

Petrovietnam chairman Le Manh Hung underscored the group’s strategic role in advancing Vietnam’s energy transition towards net zero by 2050. He emphasised the complementarity of the partnership, combining Petrovietnam’s offshore expertise, infrastructure, and workforce with CIP’s global experience, technology, and financing capacity.

“The venture will lay the foundation for developing a domestic supply chain, creating jobs, attracting green foreign investment, and positioning Vietnam as a regional hub for clean energy,” Hung said.

Vietnam is uniquely positioned to benefit from this OSW trajectory. With a long coastline and promising wind conditions, the country has exceptional potential for OSW generation and related supply chain manufacturing.

As per the updated Power Development Plan VIII (PDP VIII), Vietnam is expected to achieve 6,000 MW of OSW capacity by 2030, 17,500 MW by 2035, and between 113,000 and 139,000 MW by 2050. This reflects Vietnam’s ambition to become a major global renewables player.

Offshore wind promising, but implementation gaps remain Offshore wind promising, but implementation gaps remain

Danish energy investors, known for their offshore wind capabilities, remain cautiously optimistic about Vietnam’s renewable ambitions. Danish Ambassador Nicolai Prytz talked with VIR’s Nguyen Thu about the pros and cons of Vietnam’s journey in this field, and calls for stronger regulatory clarity to unlock the full potential of bilateral cooperation.
UK a long-standing partner in Vietnam’s energy mix plans UK a long-standing partner in Vietnam’s energy mix plans

Vietnam has set ambitious goals for sustainable growth, with its revised Power Development Plan VIII (PDP8) positioning the country as a regional leader in clean energy. Central to this vision is the expansion of large-scale renewable energy generation, including new offshore wind (OSW) power.
Sumitomo seeks Khanh Hoa backing for LNG and OSW projects Sumitomo seeks Khanh Hoa backing for LNG and OSW projects

Japan-based Sumitomo Corporation is keen on investments in the Van Phong 2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant and other offshore wind (OSW) power ventures in Khanh Hoa province.

By Vy Bui

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CIP offshore wind power PetroVietnam

Related Contents

Offshore wind, hydrogen, and storage offer Vietnam path to regional renewables giant

Offshore wind, hydrogen, and storage offer Vietnam path to regional renewables giant

Petrovietnam starts O Mon IV plant to power energy future

Petrovietnam starts O Mon IV plant to power energy future

UK a long-standing partner in Vietnam’s energy mix plans

UK a long-standing partner in Vietnam’s energy mix plans

Vietnam Energy Mission visits UK to explore offshore wind industry

Vietnam Energy Mission visits UK to explore offshore wind industry

Petrovietnam signs deal with Doosan-PECC2 consortium

Petrovietnam signs deal with Doosan-PECC2 consortium

Offshore wind sector requires pinpoint mechanisms

Offshore wind sector requires pinpoint mechanisms

Latest News ⁄ Green Growth

Forest Ecopreneur 2025 wraps up with new pathways for green startups

Forest Ecopreneur 2025 wraps up with new pathways for green startups

Setting the path towards integrated climate financing

Setting the path towards integrated climate financing

PAN Group signs deal with Japanese partners to drive sustainable agriculture

PAN Group signs deal with Japanese partners to drive sustainable agriculture

Binh Minh Plastics honoured by Forbes Vietnam for sustainable growth

Binh Minh Plastics honoured by Forbes Vietnam for sustainable growth

Vietnam to transfer additional one million carbon credits to World Bank

Vietnam to transfer additional one million carbon credits to World Bank

Con Dao’s bright future: National power grid ushers in sustainable growth

Con Dao’s bright future: National power grid ushers in sustainable growth

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Draft intends approval streamlining

Draft intends approval streamlining

Forest Ecopreneur 2025 wraps up with new pathways for green startups

Forest Ecopreneur 2025 wraps up with new pathways for green startups

Investor confidence lifts Vietnam’s FDI above $26 billion

Investor confidence lifts Vietnam’s FDI above $26 billion

Greater Ho Chi Minh City can be quality asset for investors

Greater Ho Chi Minh City can be quality asset for investors

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020