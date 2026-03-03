Corporate

IFS completes Softeon acquisition for supply chain intelligence

March 03, 2026 | 09:28
(0) user say
The enterprise software provider closed the deal to integrate warehouse and logistics technology, creating comprehensive supply chain management capabilities.

LONDON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the leading provider of Industrial AI software, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Softeon, providing enterprises across manufacturing, logistics and retail access to a new category of supply chain technology. Operating as IFS Softeon, the move brings together IFS's powerful Industrial AI capabilities with Softeon's 20+ years of tier-1 warehouse management software (WMS) expertise.

The launch of IFS Softeon marks a defining moment for the supply chain technology landscape, addressing a significant challenge - most enterprises run disconnected ERP and WMS systems, creating costly blind spots. IFS Softeon delivers what no other vendor can match: unified visibility from the boardroom to the warehouse floor, powered by Industrial AI - providing deep industrial domain knowledge, robotics orchestration and proven warehouse execution into a single, seamless offering.

IFS Softeon meets growing demand for integrated, intelligent supply chain solutions. IFS already manages $2.4T in critical assets and brings its industry-leading IFS Cloud platform, purpose-built for asset-intensive industries, alongside embedded Industrial AI capabilities and robotics orchestration expertise. IFS Softeon contributes a field-tested WMS platform, Gartner Visionary recognition*, and manages warehouse operations for a blue-chip customer base that includes Brooks, Casey's, Denso, Sears Home Service, Sony, and UPS. Together, IFS Softeon is processing millions of orders per month and managing warehouse operations across 30 countries.

Mark Moffat, CEO of IFS, commented: "The introduction of IFS Softeon means every enterprise wrestling with the complexity of modern supply chains now has access to something genuinely new: end-to-end supply chain intelligence, from strategic decision-making to physical execution on the warehouse floor. Industrial AI meets limitless warehouse execution. That's a combination that will supercharge what's possible for our customers."

Jim Hoefflin, CEO, IFS Softeon, added: "Joining IFS is the natural next step in Softeon's journey. Our customers chose us because we deliver. Now, backed by IFS's Industrial AI platform and global reach, we can deliver even more - AI-driven warehouse orchestration, robotics interoperability, and predictive inventory intelligence. The future of warehouse management just got a whole lot more exciting."

With a shared commitment to operational excellence and customer outcomes, the combined business will accelerate innovation across warehouse automation, inventory optimization and supply chain resilience. Existing Softeon customers will see continued investment and no disruption; existing IFS customers gain access to best-in-class WMS; and new prospects now have the choice of a single vendor for end-to-end supply chain intelligence.

*"Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems", Simon Tunstall, Dwight Klappich, Rishabh Narang, Federica Stufano, 1 May 2025

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

By PR Newswire

IFS

IFS Softeon supply chain

