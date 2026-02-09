Green logistics–the vital link in the global energy transition

Why did PPL choose offshore wind (OSW) power logistics as an important step in developing green logistics, and how do you position PPL’s role in Vietnam’s energy transition journey?

Do Hoang Phuong

We believe that the present moment is a strategic opportunity for PPL to venture into the development of green logistics. The opportunity only arises when three factors converge: a clear national direction, emerging market demand, and the readiness of the company’s internal capabilities.

Firstly, Vietnam is stepping up its efforts to realise its renewable energy development goals, of which OSW is a key component in the mid and long term. This has led to a huge demand for highly specialised technical logistics for offshore ventures – an area where domestic supply capacity still has a gap.

Secondly, international developers and contractors in the market are increasingly prioritising logistics partners with on-site deployment capabilities, deep local understanding, and international-compliant operations in terms of safety, quality, and efficiency. They are capable of implementing operational solutions to optimise energy in line with global trends.

Thirdly, PPL has accumulated practical experience through numerous large-scale energy projects while steadily improving its management system, technical workforce, and international safety standards. This has laid a solid foundation for PPL to venture into the OSW power logistics sector in a professional manner. We are ready to compete and affirm our capabilities in the energy logistics industry.

PPL has identified OSW power logistics as not only a new business segment but also a long-term development space closely linked to Vietnam’s energy and industrial strategy for decades to come.

Vietnam is realising its commitments on renewable energy development and emission reduction. Against this backdrop, how do you see the role of logistics?

Vietnam has identified OSW power as a crucial component in its energy development strategy. To facilitate the goal, logistics plays a key role in successfully implementing large-scale offshore ventures with complex technical conditions and high international safety standards.

In reality, there is a limitation in specialised technical logistics capabilities in the domestic market, particularly in the transportation, loading, unloading, and coordination of super-long and super-heavy components offshore. Thus, the implementation of large-scale energy ventures will face significant challenges.

Against the backdrop, PPL has positioned itself as a trusted logistics partner in the renewable energy value chain. PPL is capable of delivering comprehensive, safe, and efficient logistics solutions for OSW power ventures, along with infrastructure, oil and gas, and other energy initiatives. The company aims to enhance domestic logistics capabilities, helping Vietnam implement large-scale energy initiatives and reaffirm its energy logistics in line with global standards.

What are the core competencies that enable PPL to gradually master project logistics and be ready to venture to playgrounds with high standards like OSW power?

Over the last 10 years, PPL has focused on building the foundation, accumulating capabilities and proving our competency by taking on increasingly complex projects. The company has firmly established three core pillars that have become PPL’s competitive strengths.

The first pillar is the capacity to manage and implement complex logistics projects. Since its early years, PPL did not follow a traditional model but focused on solving highly technical problems that require multi-stakeholder collaboration, risk control, and tight project management. The company has demonstrated its capabilities by engaging in ventures like transporting a 4,000-tonne offshore substation topside, a series of 33 offshore substation topside, nearly 200 wind turbines on the coast of the Central Highlands, along with transportation for airports like terminal 3 at Tan Son Nhat, Long Thanh, and Phu Quoc.

The second pillar is a safety culture and operational discipline. In the offshore energy field, safety is not a motto but a prerequisite. PPL remains steadfast in formulating safety management systems in line with international standards. Safety is considered as a fundamental value in all technical plans and execution decisions.

The third pillar is the comprehensive investment in people, technology, and governance. Instead of pursuing rapid expansion, PPL focuses on building a team of highly skilled engineers, field supervisors, and project managers. This is coupled with applying advanced analytical, simulation, and management tools to boost accuracy and operational efficiency.

PPL contributed to 9.7 million safe working hours at Greater Changhua offshore wind farm 2b&4 (CHW2204)

Could you share PPL’s strategies to enhance internal capacity while expanding international partnerships?

Internally, PPL continues to invest strategically in equipment, vehicles, and infrastructure for technical logistics. At the same time, the company is accelerating process standardisation, digitalising management, and strengthening its capabilities in design and logistics coordination from the early stages of project preparation.

In terms of partnerships, we pursue a long-term collaboration strategy with various experienced and reputable players in the offshore energy power and logistics sectors. In 2025, PPL signed partnerships with several corporations, including CRRC Zhuzhou Institute, PowerChina, COSCO Shipping Logistics, and Urban Logistics. Beyond implementing specific ventures, these partnerships pave the way for PPL to standardise its management systems, strengthen technical capabilities, and align with international benchmarks.

PPL customs clearance and transportation of goods for Nhon Trach 3&4 liquefied natural gas plants

How do you expect PPL to contribute to Vietnam’s logistics over the next five years?

We identify this as a pivotal time for PPL to climb up the development ladder – from accumulating capabilities to affirming position in the energy logistics and industrial infrastructure market. Our goal extends beyond expanding operation to participating deeply and responsibly across the entire project value chain.

PPL aims to be a logistics partner capable of supporting investors and contractors from preparation to construction and project operation, contributing to optimising progress, costs, and safety. Meanwhile, we aspire to contribute to enhancing domestic logistics capabilities, enabling Vietnam to become more proactive in implementing complex, large-scale renewable energy ventures.

In the international market, PPL is ready for long-term partnerships with proven capabilities, operational discipline, and a commitment to continually raising standards. In doing so, the company helps position Vietnamese logistics firms on the regional and global energy logistics map.