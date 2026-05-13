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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SoBanHang wraps up pre-Series A funding round

May 13, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
Finan, parent company of SoBanHang, announced on May 12 that it had secured a pre-Series A funding round backed by OSK-SBI Venture Partners and other strategic investors.
SoBanHang wraps up pre-Series A funding round
Bui Hai Nam, co-founder and CEO of Finan

The proceeds will be used to roll out an AI-native business and finance operating system, Finan One, leveraging SoBanHang’s transaction data infrastructure. The investment will support Finan in expanding its embedded financial services, strengthening partnerships with banks, and entering other Southeast Asian markets.

Founded five years ago, Finan currently operates Sales Ledger as its flagship product – a mobile platform designed for small businesses and household enterprises that helps users manage sales, orders, inventory, invoices, cash flow, and many integrated financial services. As of present, Finan has crossed 800,000 merchants and $5 billion in processed transaction volume.

This funding round comes amid rapid digital transformation among more than 5 million small businesses and household enterprises in Vietnam, driven by the simultaneous implementation of mandatory e-invoicing, real-time tax reporting, QR payments, and digital banking services.

Sam Davidson, investment manager at OSK-SBI Venture Partners, said, “Small businesses in Vietnam are moving into the digital environment in a remarkably short period of time, spanning payments, e-invoicing, accounting, and tax. Rather than relying on traditional tools, Vietnam has the opportunity to move directly to a new generation of financial and operational infrastructure.”

Bui Hai Nam, co-founder and CEO of Finan, said, “We believe the future of small and medium-sized enterprise software is systems that increasingly understand how businesses operate, automate repetitive workflows, and help owners make faster and better decisions.”

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A Swiss-funded programme supporting green agricultural exports has concluded after one year of implementation in Vietnam.
TechCoop subsidiary secures $11.75 million financing from Symbiotics TechCoop subsidiary secures $11.75 million financing from Symbiotics

As part of its broader capital strategy, which includes a planned Series B equity raise later this year, TechCoop’s domestic trading arm in Vietnam, Farmnet, on April 14 announced disbursement of an $11.75 million senior secured loan from Symbiotics, the Geneva-based impact investment firm.
MoF, KOICA, and GGGI to strengthen climate-tech funding MoF, KOICA, and GGGI to strengthen climate-tech funding

The Ministry of Finance, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), and the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) on April 17 launched a project on enhancing net-zero readiness through mobilising investments for climate-tech startups and small businesses.

By Thanh Van

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Finan startup SoBanHang SME finance venture capital

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