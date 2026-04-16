TechCoop subsidiary secures $11.75 million financing from Symbiotics

Photo: tinnhanhchungkhoan.vn

The facility marks the first offshore institutional financing raised by a Vietnam-incorporated TechCoop entity, and highlights the growing strength and scalability of TechCoop agricultural supply chain platform across Vietnam.

Farmnet trades agricultural commodities across Vietnam’s domestic supply chains, working directly with processors, cooperatives, and farming businesses as a well-capitalised trading counterparty that can move at scale and offer flexible payment terms. Operating across 20 locations nationwide, Farmnet trades key Vietnamese commodities including cassava, coconut, cashew, durian, coffee, fresh fruits, and processed agricultural products.

In 2025, TechCoop earned revenues of approximately $220 million across its operations. Farmnet specifically serves over 641 cooperatives and agri-enterprises across 28 out of 34 provinces.

The Symbiotics facility will be used as working capital to support increased trading volume with processors, cooperatives, and agri-businesses it serves.

By providing reliable and scalable trade liquidity, Farmnet helps Vietnam’s agricultural players access stable market channels and improve their operational resilience. The financing is expected to strengthen value chain efficiency and enhance income opportunities for local stakeholders.

Vietnam’s agriculture and fishery sector accounted for 11.86 per cent of GDP in 2025, according to the National Statistics Office. Despite its importance, access to reliable and well-capitalised trading partners remains a structural challenge for the processors and cooperatives that form the backbone of the country’s agricultural supply chains.

Beyond Vietnam, TechCoop Investment & Technology, Farmnet’s Singapore-based parent company, plans to expand into Cambodia, Laos, and Thailand in 2026, further extending its agricultural supply chain platform across Southeast Asia.

Tuan Nguyen, Vietnam country head and co-founder of TechCoop, said, "We are proud to partner with Symbiotics for Farmnet’s first offshore loan to catalyse domestic business on our way to our target of $500 million in revenue for 2026. Vietnam and Southeast Asia agribusiness continues to be a safe haven for foreign investment looking for solid returns in tumultuous times."

Aldric Luyt, head of Fintech at Symbiotics, said, "Our investment in TechCoop will strengthen working capital solutions for agricultural businesses, supporting their growth through a unique model that combines financing with digital and advisory services tailored to local needs. This partnership reflects Symbiotics’ commitment to empowering every link in the agricultural value chain.

Agritech startup Techcoop raises $5 million With financing from local VC firm Ascend Vietnam Ventures (AVV) and Singapore-based VC firm TNB Aura, agritech startup TechCoop Pte. Ltd. secured over $5 million in equity and debt from local banks on March 21. Ethos Ventures, South Korean impact investor MYSC, and Mandala Capital also participated in the fundraising.

SmartSolar brings total funding to $3.15 million with European financing On March 17, Vietnam-based rooftop solar startup SmartSolar closes a debt financing round, bringing total funding to $3.15 million in combined equity and debt as it scales financing for small and medium-sized businesses struggling with rising electricity costs.