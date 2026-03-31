Searefico completes full divestment in Arico to Japanese partner

The share transfer is expected to be finalised in June 2026, successfully concluding the investment portfolio restructuring roadmap planned by the Group.

The monetisation of matured assets is a cornerstone of Searefico’s capital optimisation strategy for 2026–2030. Upon completion of the transaction, SRF expects to recognise significant financial income in the second half of 2026. This resource will be strategically reallocated to new development initiatives and member entities within the Searefico ecosystem.

Specifically, the surplus capital from this deal will be prioritised to accelerate next-generation industrial infrastructure projects, notably the bonded warehouse project and the Multi-functional Logistics Complex at the Danang High-Tech Park. These are pivotal projects designed to enhance Searefico’s value chain, targeting high-quality growth and generating cash flow from specialised engineering, green industrial infrastructure, and logistics.

Previously, the transfer of a 51.384 per cent stake in Arico to the same partner was completed in March 2025. Hoshizaki’s decision to acquire the entire remaining capital serves as a testament to Searefico’s governance capabilities in building and developing businesses that meet global supply chain integration standards.

Confidence in Searefico’s development trajectory is further underscored by key leadership increasing their ownership stakes. On March 26, the chairman of the Board, Le Tan Phuoc, finalised his transaction of SRF shares, raising his ownership to 5.53 per cent.

CEO Nguyen Khoa Dang also completed his share acquisition, increasing his stake to 2.82 per cent. The increased ownership by the two highest-ranking leaders reaffirms their alignment of interests and unwavering belief in the group's intrinsic value following restructuring.

Beyond capital structural changes, Searefico’s commitment to governance transparency has reached a significant turning point. The recent 2025 Audited Financial Statements are now entirely free of qualified opinions from the independent auditor. For shareholders and investors, the complete removal of such qualifications is a vital prerequisite for SRF shares to exit the "under control" status, thereby enhancing prestige and liquidity on the stock market.

Nguyen Khoa Dang, Searefico’s CEO said, “The divestment agreement at Arico is a strategic 'harvesting' step, allowing Searefico to shift resources into sectors with high technical content. With a stable financial foundation and transparency reaffirmed by the audit report, we are focused on creating substantive and sustainable value for our long-term investors.”

Arico provides solutions, including cold chain industrial refrigeration systems, to a wide range of industries such as logistics, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and food processing. Meanwhile, Hoshizaki is the world leader in the design and manufacturing of a wide range of ice and refrigeration products for the food service industry.

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