Consortium to invest in Can Gio transshipment port

According to Vietnamese media on April 13, Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee approved the investor consortium for Can Gio International Transshipment Port. The venture has total capital of $4.96 billion, of which 15 per cent will come from investors and the remainder mobilised from other sources.

Terminal Investment Limited Holding, a member of Swiss shipping and logistics giant MSC, will contribute 46 per cent of the capital to the consortium. Meanwhile, VIMC and Saigon Port hold 36 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively.

Can Gio International Transshipment Port covers 571 hectares, with a total main berth length of 7.5 km. The venture has a designed capacity of 4.8 million. The port is designed with cargo throughput of 4.8 million TEUs by 2030 and 16.9 million TEUs by 2047. In the first phase, the port will feature 2-4 berths capable of handling vessels of up to 250,000 tonnes, with long-term expansion to 13 berths.

According to the requirements set by the municipal people's committee, investors are not permitted to transfer the venture within 10 years from the land allocation. They must disburse at least VND50 trillion ($1.92 billion) in the first 10 years and complete the venture within 20 years. The venture will operate for 50 years.

The investor selection marks a significant step forward in Vietnam’s strategy to upgrade its seaport system. Currently, the majority of Vietnam's international container cargo must be transshipped through regional hubs such as Singapore or Malaysia, leading to higher logistics costs and continued reliance on foreign infrastructure.

Once operational, Can Gio Port is expected to help Vietnam gradually gain greater autonomy in the global supply chain. The port is envisioned as a key gateway linking international shipping routes with the domestic logistics network, particularly in the Southeast region and the Mekong Delta.

Investment policy for Can Gio International Transshipment Port approved Can Gio International Transshipment Port will put Ho Chi Minh City at the forefront along one of the most important shipping routes in the Asia-Pacific region.

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