Ascentium Vietnam formed after Dezan Shira acquisition

According to a statement on April 22, the combined entity will have nearly 150 professionals across Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Danang, making it one of the largest non-audit corporate services firms in the country.

From left: Alberto Vettoretti, managing partner from Dezan Shira & Associates, Vivie Wei, country director from Dezan Shira & Associates, Benny Nguyen, head of Business Advisory of InCorp Vietnam (An Ascentium Company), Jack Nguyen, CEO of InCorp Vietnam (An Ascentium Company)

The combined firm will operate nationwide, delivering seven integrated services including business intelligence, market entry, accounting, tax, payroll compliance and advisory, HR consulting and recruitment, and technology and enterprise resources planning (ERP) advisory.

Lennard Yong, founding management and group CEO of Ascentium, said: "This milestone affirms our commitment to Vietnam as a strategic market. By creating a single, connected platform that combines global expertise with unmatched local insight, we are building a firm that can truly support investors at every stage of their journey. Our goal is to help investors not just enter Vietnam, but thrive here for the long term."

Alberto Vettoretti, managing partner of Dezan Shira & Associates, commented that the company has been warmly welcomed by Ascentium, and joining the firm marks an exciting new chapter,

“Bringing our Vietnamese teams together establishes one of the country’s leading corporate service providers at a time when the global landscape is becoming increasingly multipolar, and new markets are rising in strategic importance. We’re confident this platform positions us to help businesses move early, execute decisively, and win in complex, fast changing environments,” Vettoretti said.

Meanwhile, Jack Nguyen, CEO of Ascentium Vietnam, said, "Uniting under the Ascentium Vietnam brand means clients can count on a single platform for market entry and long-term growth. With complex regulatory requirements for business expansion, having integrated business intelligence, advisory, and execution capabilities under one roof helps investors navigate with greater confidence."

This integration significantly expands Ascentium’s scale, reach, and deep local expertise in Vietnam at a pivotal moment for the country’s foreign investment landscape.

As Vietnam continues to attract rising levels of foreign investment, driven by its broadening roles in global supply chains, a rapidly growing consumer market, and an ambitious five-year economic plan commencing in 2026, new opportunities are emerging for international investors.

This timely move by Ascentium positions the firm to help foreign investors seize these opportunities, supporting them as they enter and operate locally while navigating increasing regulatory complexity, stricter compliance requirements, and heightened expectations around governance and operational control.

The move also marks Ascentium’s entry into business intelligence, further strengthening its advisory offering for investors entering Vietnam’s dynamic market.

Business intelligence services address key pre-investment challenges by supporting investors in assessing industry dynamics, evaluating suppliers and operating models, analysing location competitiveness, and identifying regulatory risks before capital commitments are made.

At the same time, the integration enhances Ascentium’s technology and ERP advisory capabilities, helping clients localise global ERP systems, integrate third-party tools, and implement scalable, fully compliant, technology, as well as AI-enabled solutions that deliver greater visibility, efficiency, and stronger operational control. Together, these expanded capabilities equip businesses to enter Vietnam with confidence and sustain long-term success.

Moreover, the integration brings together InCorp Vietnam’s strengths in incorporation, accounting, tax, payroll, HR, compliance, and business process outsourcing with Dezan Shira’s advisory capabilities in regulatory analysis, investment structuring, international tax and transfer pricing, internal control, fraud prevention, and technology-enabled solutions.

From left: Lennard Yong, founding management and group CEO; Wendy Wang, founding management and group president of Ascentium; Adam Livermore, partner; and Alberto Vettoretti, managing partner of Dezan Shira & Associates

Ascentium Vietnam now operates as part of a 27-market global platform, with new locations added through Dezan Shira, including Mongolia, Poland, Germany and Italy.

This network enables Ascentium Vietnam to deliver end-to-end advisory and business services locally, while providing regional and international expertise for cross-border investments and multi-country operations.

Ascentium is a leading global business services platform dedicated to helping businesses and individuals scale greater heights. Headquartered in Singapore, the company drive extraordinary growth through expert people, purpose-led technology, and an unwavering commitment to service excellence.

With over 2,600 professionals across 46 cities in 23 markets globally, it delivers integrated solutions in corporate services, finance and accounting, fund administration, HR, and fiduciary and trust services.

Serving more than 63,000 client entities across diverse industries, Ascentium combines specialised expertise with innovative, technology-enabled solutions to help clients navigate complexity and unlock new opportunities for sustainable growth.

Founded in 1992, Dezan Shira & Associates is a professional services firm advising foreign investors and multinational enterprises entering and operating across Asia.

The firm provides business intelligence and market entry, corporate establishment and licensing, accounting, tax advisory, payroll and HR administration, internal audit and risk advisory, as well as technology-enabled financial software and ERP solutions.

With more than 300 professionals operating from 27 offices globally, Dezan Shira & Associates maintains one of the region’s most extensive integrated advisory platforms dedicated to foreign direct investment and cross-border operations.

InCorp Vietnam (an Ascentium Company) is a major market entry and business process outsourcing partner for foreign-invested enterprises in Vietnam and across the region.

As part of Ascentium, a global business services platform headquartered in Singapore with a presence in 23 markets and 46 cities, InCorp Vietnam delivers integrated, end-to-end solutions that support businesses at every stage of their journey. Its services span market entry advisory, regulatory and compliance support, and outsourcing solutions including accounting and tax, as well as HR and payroll.

Positioned as a one-stop solution provider for foreign-invested enterprises, InCorp Vietnam combines local expertise with global standards to help businesses navigate complexity, ensure compliance, and achieve sustainable growth in Vietnam.

More investment expected within industrial property Industrial property has been one of the hottest segments for mergers and acquisitions over the last two years. Bich Ngoc spoke with Marco Forster, head of ASEAN Advisory at Dezan Shira & Associates, on his assessment of the sector.