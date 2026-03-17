US investment firm PGP seeks deeper ties with Vietnam

Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang meets with the PGP delegation

On March 16, Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang received the delegation led by Jean DeSombre, founder of Paragon Global Ventures and managing partner of Pacific Gateway Partners (PGP). Thang expressed his pleasure that cooperation between Vietnam and the US is becoming increasingly substantive, deepening across sectors and gaining greater strategic significance.

"In 2025, the US ranked 11th among 153 countries and territories investing in Vietnam," said Minister Thang. "This indicates significant room for further investment cooperation, particularly as Vietnam accelerates growth in science and technology, digital transformation, and financial markets – areas where the US has leading strengths."

He noted that with its experience in promoting technological innovation and investment across the Indo-Pacific, PGP is well-positioned to accompany Vietnam in achieving its macroeconomic development goals through 2030 and beyond.

Vietnam has strengthened international cooperation in recent years, laying the groundwork for a strategic technology ecosystem to address emerging development challenges.

"Drawing on its investment expertise and partnerships within Silicon Valley, PGP can help expand investment opportunities and connect Vietnamese companies with leading innovation and technology ecosystems in the US, enabling faster and more effective innovation," he said.

Thang also highlighted Resolution No.79/NQ-TW of the Politburo on developing the state economy, under which Vietnam is pursuing the restructuring of State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC). The initiative aims to enhance the efficiency of state capital management while building a strong national investment fund and strategic investment institution.

Under this plan, SCIC will broaden its operational scope and support the economy by investing in strategic sectors, allocating capital to high-potential projects and contributing to sustainable economic development.

During the implementation of this policy, the Ministry of Finance hopes to benefit from PGP's experience in connecting with US investment funds and advanced technology enterprises, including those specialising in AI, semiconductors, and rare-earth processing, as well as leading global innovation ecosystems.

On behalf of PGP, Jean DeSombre thanked Minister Thang for the meeting and expressed hope that PGP would have opportunities to discuss areas in which the Allied Industrial Fund (AIS) could support Vietnam’s industrial priorities, while exploring cooperation potential with relevant ministries, government agencies, and national development institutions.

The AIS initiative is a cross-border investment platform currently being developed by Pacific Gateway Partners. The initiative aims to mobilise allied capital and industrial expertise from the US and Asian partners.

The platform seeks to strengthen resilient industrial supply chains among trusted economies, while supporting Vietnam’s transformation into a global hub for advanced manufacturing and fostering a self-reliant technology ecosystem in the country.

AIS focuses on strategic sectors where Vietnam holds advantages and which align with long-term national priorities, including semiconductors, rare-earth processing, advanced manufacturing, battery supply chains and secure data-centre infrastructure.

Concluding the meeting, Minister Thang stated that both sides would continue working together to identify opportunities for cooperation in trade, investment and sci-tech, contributing to the interests of businesses and individuals in both countries.

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