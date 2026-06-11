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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

MoF unveils digital reform roadmap through 2030

June 11, 2026 | 09:00
(0) user say
The Ministry of Finance has unveiled a far-reaching reform roadmap through 2030, targeting full digitalisation of administrative services, deeper decentralisation, and higher public satisfaction as key measures of government performance.

On June 10, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) issued its Key Administrative Reform Plan for 2026-2030.

The process will be implemented fully, placing citizens and businesses at the centre, while considering convenience, compliance costs, and access to public services as key to effectiveness.

MoF unveils digital reform roadmap through 2030
The finance sector will strive to ensure satisfaction among citizens and businesses

With a view to building a modern, transparent, and efficient public administration, the MoF has set out a number of targets. During 2026-2027, the MoF will complete the restructuring of its public service units and state-owned enterprises.

All national digital platforms and sector-wide shared digital platforms serving the digital government agenda will be completed and put into operation. The Ministry also aims to achieve level 3 data governance maturity.

For public services, all eligible administrative procedures will be provided as fully online public services through the National Public Service Portal.

E-issuance of administrative procedure settlement results will reach 100 per cent, while 95 per cent of citizens and businesses are expected to express satisfaction when using online public services.

All administrative procedures under the MoF’s authority will be processed through the Administrative Procedure Settlement Information System based on a centralised model, with connectivity, integration, and data sharing with the National Public Service Portal.

From 2028-2030, the finance sector will strive to ensure that satisfaction in the receipt and settlement of administrative procedures reaches at least 95 per cent.

The Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services will reach at least 95 per cent for administrative services and 90 per cent for public service delivery.

The rate of exploitation and reuse of digitised information and data is expected to reach 90 per cent, with the sector aiming to attain level 4 data governance maturity while providing open data.

The online payment rate via the National Public Service Portal is targeted to reach 80 per cent. Efforts will also focus on building a cadre of officials, particularly at the strategic level, with the capability, integrity, and credibility required to meet development objectives.

To achieve these goals, the plan outlines several key task groups.

On institutional reform, efforts will continue to focus on developing and refining institutions to unlock resources for growth.

The plan aims to establish a transparent, secure, and business-friendly legal framework with lower compliance costs. It also promotes the restructuring of state-owned enterprises and the development of mechanisms to accelerate private sector growth, positioning it as the economy’s primary growth driver.

Decentralisation and the delegation of authority will be strengthened, while the ‘ask-give’ mechanism will be eliminated.

In administrative reform, stricter controls will be applied to ensure procedures remain simple, transparent, and easy to implement.

Forms, declarations, and dossier requirements will be streamlined through greater use of existing data, reducing the need for unnecessary certifications and supporting documents.

The MoF will encourage the settlement of administrative procedures, while building, upgrading, and effectively operating the MoF’s Administrative Procedure Settlement Information System under a centralised model.

Regarding organisational restructuring, regulations governing the functions, tasks, and organisational structures of units and affiliates under the MoF will be reviewed and improved to ensure clarity, consistency, and the avoidance of overlap.

In public finance, the MoF shall improve institutions governing the renovation of financial mechanisms for public service units and convert eligible units to a model of full financial autonomy covering both investment expenditure and recurrent expenditure.

At the same time, decisive measures will be taken to properly allocate, rearrange, and handle offices and public assets following the restructuring of state-run administrative units and organisational apparatus.

Regarding e-government, tasks include developing and updating the Digital Ministry of Finance Architecture Framework; issuing guidance on, deploying, and integrating virtual assistants into the MoF’s management and operational platforms; and effectively utilising national and sectoral databases.

The plan requires all units under the MoF to regard administrative reform as a regular task and as the direct responsibility of the heads of those units.

Accordingly, citizens and businesses must be placed at the centre, serving as the subjects and objectives of reform, while citizen satisfaction will serve as the benchmark for assessing the quality of services provided by the finance sector.

Finance sector lays firm groundwork for 2026 after major reform Finance sector lays firm groundwork for 2026 after major reform

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) held a conference on January 6 to review its 2025 performance and outline tasks for 2026.
Finance sector was key pillar of 2025 growth Finance sector was key pillar of 2025 growth

The finance sector was a central pillar of Vietnam's economic performance last year, underpinning stability and supporting broader development goals. The government has highlighted its role in maintaining key balances amid a challenging global environment.
Youth take the lead in driving resolutions Youth take the lead in driving resolutions

As Vietnam enters a new development phase following major political milestones, finance sector youth are being positioned at the forefront of implementing key resolutions on private and state economic development, with a growing role in shaping policy execution and governance reform.

By Yen Thuy

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TagTag:
Finance sector digitalisation Administrative service satisfaction public service portal Data governance maturity Administrative procedure settlement Public administration services Institutional reform efforts

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