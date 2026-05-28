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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Nearmap and Eagleview settle five-year patent dispute on mutually agreed terms

May 28, 2026 | 18:55
(0) user say
Aerial imagery firms Nearmap and Eagleview have reached a settlement resolving litigation pending in a US federal court since 2021, concluding a multi-year patent dispute on mutually acceptable terms without disclosing financial details.

SALT LAKE CITY, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearmap and Eagleview have reached a settlement resolving their litigation pending in the United States District Court for the District of Utah dating back to 2021. The parties have agreed to mutually acceptable terms that conclude a dispute relating primarily to roofing measurement patents and other intellectual property matters. The resolution brings the matter to a close and allows both companies to focus fully on their respective business priorities and customers. As part of the settlement, all pending disputes between the companies are resolved. The specific terms of the settlement are confidential.

"This resolution allows both companies to focus on what matters most—delivering innovative solutions to our customers," said Andy Watt, CEO at Nearmap. "We are pleased to put this matter behind us and move forward."

"We are satisfied that this matter has been resolved," said Piers Dormeyer, CEO at Eagleview. "We look ahead to advancing our mission and serving our customers."

By PR Newswire

Nearmap

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TagTag:
Nearmap Eagleview Settlement dispute resolution Roofing measurement patents

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