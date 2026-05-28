Hankook prepares for Round 7 of 2026 WRC season at FORUM8 Rally Japan

TOYOTA, Japan, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading global tire company Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook), the exclusive tire supplier to the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), continues its campaign at Round 7 of the 2026 WRC, FORUM8 Rally Japan, taking place from May 28 to 31 across the Aichi and Gifu regions of Japan.

Centered around Toyota City, home to global automaker Toyota, FORUM8 Rally Japan is a tarmac rally spanning 20 Special Stages (SS) across a total competitive distance of 302.82 kilometers. Staged on narrow, winding mountain asphalt roads flanked by steep cliffs, barriers, and dense vegetation, the rally is widely regarded as one of the most technical and demanding rallies on the WRC calendar.

With virtually no straight sections, the rally's continuous corner sequences and narrow road widths leave little room for error, making precise vehicle control and consistent line-holding critical to performance. Mountain fog, localized rainfall, and constantly shifting surface temperatures and humidity levels add further complexity, with tire grip, handling, and drainage performance expected to be decisive factors throughout the competition.

Hankook will supply its tarmac rally tires, the Ventus Z215 and Ventus Z210, to deliver stable performance throughout the event. The Ventus Z215, engineered for dry surfaces, delivers outstanding cornering and handling performance, while the Ventus Z210, optimized for wet and damp conditions, provides excellent drainage and reliable grip. Both tires are engineered to maintain consistent grip through continuous cornering sections and rapidly changing road conditions, helping drivers with stable, controlled performance throughout the rally.

Following Vodafone Rally de Portugal, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team's Elfyn Evans leads the Drivers' Championship with 123 points, while teammate Takamoto Katsuta remains close behind on 111 points. Katsuta, who claimed his maiden WRC victory at Safari Rally Kenya earlier this season, will now compete on home soil at FORUM8 Rally Japan, where attention will be focused on whether he can further close the gap at the top.

With the gap between manufacturers and drivers remaining narrow, FORUM8 Rally Japan is drawing significant attention as a pivotal mid-season turning point. The rally also serves as TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team's home event, drawing strong attention from global motorsport fans.

Building on its advanced technology and rigorous quality standards, Hankook has established a strong premium brand presence in Japan, a market renowned for its exacting quality standards. Meeting the stringent technical requirements of leading Japanese automakers including Toyota, Nissan, and Honda, Hankook continues to expand its OE tire supply to major vehicle lineups, further strengthening its position as a trusted OE partner.