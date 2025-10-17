Corporate

UNIS Hanoi empowers youth to drive Vietnam’s green transformation

October 17, 2025 | 16:06
(0) user say
The Gaia Green Future Talk brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and young innovators to explore how Vietnam’s next generation can drive the green transition through innovation and collaboration.
Gaia Green Future Talk – Vietnam’s young generation taking action for a sustainable future

Held on October 16 at the United Nations International School Hanoi (UNIS Hanoi), the event was jointly organised by the school, the Resource and Environment Communication Centre – under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment – and the Vietnam Environmentally Friendly Products Manufacturers Association. The dialogue formed part of a series marking the 80th anniversaries of both the United Nations and Vietnam’s National Day.

The event took place under the Gaia art ball – a world-famous work by British artist Luke Jerram, which is on display at UNIS Hanoi campus, symbolising global connectivity and shared responsibility for the planet.

Experts and participants shared policy visions, explored financing channels, and proposed cross-sector collaboration models to help young people design and scale up innovative green initiatives – contributing to Vietnam’s green economic transition and advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The forum brought together representatives of ministries, sectors, international organisations, businesses, educators, and the young generation to discuss policies, resources, and green action solutions to promote sustainable development and realize Vietnam's commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050.

"We believe that education is not just about imparting knowledge, it's also about instilling responsibility," said Dr. Elizabeth M. Gale, head of school at UNIS Hanoi. "The Gaia Forum is a testament to the power of collaboration – where students, planners, and businesses come together to create a greener future for Vietnam and the world."

The forum concluded with a shared commitment to foster cooperation among government agencies, businesses, and youth to build a sustainable green ecosystem centred on education and community. Speakers explained that a green future is both an aspiration and a responsibility. "Each small action today helps lay the foundation for a greener planet tomorrow," said Gale.

Gaia Green Future Talk – Vietnam’s young generation taking action for a sustainable future
Dr. Elizabeth M. Gale, head of school at UNIS Hanoi

"Vietnam has committed to achieving Net Zero by 2050, but that vision only becomes reality when it is brought to life through everyday action," said Vu Minh Ly, vice director of the Resource and Environment Communication Centre.

He added, “Young people are the driving force for change. With their creativity and determination, they can turn commitments into tangible results – from school projects to green startups. Every small step, from saving energy to reducing plastic waste, helps build Vietnam’s green future.”

The forum served as a platform for open dialogue among government agencies, international organisations, businesses, schools, and youth communities – connecting policymakers, experts, and students to explore ways of turning awareness into concrete action.

It featured two key discussion sessions. The first focused on policy frameworks and resource mobilisation, with representatives from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the education sector, and UNIS Hanoi. Discussions centred on supporting youth-led initiatives, mobilising green finance, and advancing sustainable education.

“UNDP urges all stakeholders to actively support youth-led climate initiatives, build young people’s capacity, and ensure meaningful engagement with clear accountability to the next generation,” said Indranil Seth, UNDP representative.

He added that UNDP continues to invest in young people as peace builders and climate advocates, empowering them through social entrepreneurship, green job creation, participation in local decision-making, and youth-led climate projects – both globally and in Vietnam.

The second session focused on green solutions and initiatives, with pioneering businesses and innovation-driven communities such as An Phat Holdings, Vietnam Airlines, Lagom Vietnam, and Vietnam Green Community sharing circular economy models, sustainable consumption practices, and community-based responses to climate change.

UNIS Hanoi, the only United Nations school in Asia, also became the first educational institution in the region to present this initiative, underscoring its strong commitment to education for sustainable development.

World-famous Gaia Earth installation touches down at UNIS Hanoi World-famous Gaia Earth installation touches down at UNIS Hanoi

The internationally acclaimed Gaia installation by British artist Luke Jerram will make its first school appearance in Asia when it is unveiled at the United Nations International School of Hanoi (UNIS Hanoi) on October 7.
Building a sustainable future for coastal communities in the face of climate change Building a sustainable future for coastal communities in the face of climate change

The Department of Dyke Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Vietnam organised a workshop on December 17 to review an initiative titled “Improving the resilience of vulnerable coastal communities to the impacts of climate change in Vietnam”.
Sustaining growth and embracing opportunities Sustaining growth and embracing opportunities

Vietnam’s economy has steadily regained momentum in 2024, benefiting from a global recovery in trade, declining inflation rates in major economies, and other factors. Ramla Khalidi, resident representative of the United Nations Development Programme in Vietnam, analyses the global context and key areas for Vietnam in terms of growth drives.
Promoting cooperation between the United Nations and Vietnam Promoting cooperation between the United Nations and Vietnam

Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong received Kanni Wignaraja, assistant secretary-general of the United Nations, on September 4 to discuss further cooperation.

By Nguyen Kim

Tag:
undp UNIS Hanoi Green growth young generation netzero

