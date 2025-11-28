Sustainable Development Conference 2025 recognises leaders in green growth

Sixty two businesses and organisations were recognised for their contributions to sustainable development at VIR's Sustainable Development Conference 2025 in Hanoi.
The annual conference, held on November 27, brought together government leaders, international organisations, and major businesses to discuss solutions supporting Vietnam’s transition towards a low-carbon and sustainable economy. Recognition highlighted enterprises demonstrating strong commitments to environmental protection, circular economy initiatives, social impacts, governance, green transition and digital transformation.
International organisations and associations recognised at the event included:
-
United Nations Development Programme Vietnam
-
Australian Embassy to Vietnam
-
New Zealand Embassy to Vietnam
-
US-ASEAN Business Council
-
Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)
-
Global Green Growth Institute
-
AHK Vietnam
-
German Business Association
-
Singapore Chamber of Commerce Vietnam
-
Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam
-
British Chamber of Commerce Vietnam
-
Belgian-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam
-
Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA)
-
Vietnam Beverage Association
Businesses honoured for their sustainability initiatives
-
Samsung Vietnam
-
Siemens Vietnam
-
SABECO
-
SCG Vietnam
-
Keppel Vietnam
-
Frasers Property Vietnam
-
Capitaland Development (Vietnam)
-
Nestlé Vietnam
-
Takeda Vietnam
-
AEON Vietnam
-
British University Vietnam
-
Citi Vietnam
-
VP Bank
-
Techcombank
-
MBBank
-
Precious Prestige Trading and Logistics
-
Tien Phong Plastic
-
CME Solar Investment
-
DuyTan Recycling
-
TH Group
-
Cargill Vietnam
-
C.P. Vietnam
-
Acecook Vietnam
-
Herbalife Vietnam
-
EMCOM
-
PwC Vietnam
-
ASL
-
Indochine Counsel
-
JW Marriott Saigon
The recognition underscore the growing importance of sustainable business practices in Vietnam’s economic development, highlighting both multinational corporations and domestic enterprises that are actively integrating environmental, social, and governance standards into their operations.
|
|Technology and green finance emerge as twin pillars for Vietnam’s sustainable growth
Business leaders and experts have noted that technology-driven efficiency and green finance will be decisive factors shaping Vietnam's sustainable economic transformation.
|
|Sustainability in DNA of Keppel Vietnam's future urban development strategy
At the Sustainable Development Conference 2025 held on November 27 in Hanoi, Lee Leong Seng, head of property development in Vietnam at Keppel Ltd., spoke about the company's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) journey and its sustainable urban development directions. His insights confirm Keppel's unwavering commitment to placing sustainability at the core of all its operations.
|
|AEON Vietnam charts ambitious growth path
From network expansion and green supply chain initiatives to higher product standards and investments in youth education, AEON is shaping its identity as an international retailer deeply rooted in Vietnam's local communities.
|
|Tien Phong Plastic ready for a new growth cycle
After 65 years of standing firm in the market, Tien Phong Plastic is reinventing itself through green transformation, technological modernisation, the use of environmentally friendly materials, and sustainable operating standards, all in response to the increasingly profound transition required of modern enterprises.
By Nguyen Huong