Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sustainable Development Conference 2025 recognises leaders in green growth

November 28, 2025 | 16:18
(0) user say
Sixty two businesses and organisations were recognised for their contributions to sustainable development at VIR's Sustainable Development Conference 2025 in Hanoi.

The annual conference, held on November 27, brought together government leaders, international organisations, and major businesses to discuss solutions supporting Vietnam’s transition towards a low-carbon and sustainable economy. Recognition highlighted enterprises demonstrating strong commitments to environmental protection, circular economy initiatives, social impacts, governance, green transition and digital transformation.

Sustainable Development Conference 2025 recognises leaders in green growth

International organisations and associations recognised at the event included:

  • United Nations Development Programme Vietnam

  • Australian Embassy to Vietnam

  • New Zealand Embassy to Vietnam

  • US-ASEAN Business Council

  • Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)

  • Global Green Growth Institute

  • AHK Vietnam

  • German Business Association

  • Singapore Chamber of Commerce Vietnam

  • Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam

  • British Chamber of Commerce Vietnam

  • Belgian-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam

  • Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA)

  • Vietnam Beverage Association

Sustainable Development Conference 2025 recognises leaders in green growth

Businesses honoured for their sustainability initiatives

  • Samsung Vietnam

  • Siemens Vietnam

  • SABECO

  • SCG Vietnam

  • Keppel Vietnam

  • Frasers Property Vietnam

  • Capitaland Development (Vietnam)

  • Nestlé Vietnam

  • Takeda Vietnam

  • AEON Vietnam

  • British University Vietnam

  • Citi Vietnam

  • VP Bank

  • Techcombank

  • MBBank

  • Precious Prestige Trading and Logistics

  • Tien Phong Plastic

  • CME Solar Investment

  • DuyTan Recycling

  • TH Group

  • Cargill Vietnam

  • C.P. Vietnam

  • Acecook Vietnam

  • Herbalife Vietnam

  • EMCOM

  • PwC Vietnam

  • ASL

  • Indochine Counsel

  • JW Marriott Saigon

Sustainable Development Conference 2025 recognises leaders in green growth

The recognition underscore the growing importance of sustainable business practices in Vietnam’s economic development, highlighting both multinational corporations and domestic enterprises that are actively integrating environmental, social, and governance standards into their operations.

Sustainable Development Conference 2025 recognises leaders in green growth
Technology and green finance emerge as twin pillars for Vietnam’s sustainable growth Technology and green finance emerge as twin pillars for Vietnam’s sustainable growth

Business leaders and experts have noted that technology-driven efficiency and green finance will be decisive factors shaping Vietnam's sustainable economic transformation.
Sustainability in DNA of Keppel Vietnam's future urban development strategy Sustainability in DNA of Keppel Vietnam's future urban development strategy

At the Sustainable Development Conference 2025 held on November 27 in Hanoi, Lee Leong Seng, head of property development in Vietnam at Keppel Ltd., spoke about the company's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) journey and its sustainable urban development directions. His insights confirm Keppel's unwavering commitment to placing sustainability at the core of all its operations.
AEON Vietnam charts ambitious growth path AEON Vietnam charts ambitious growth path

From network expansion and green supply chain initiatives to higher product standards and investments in youth education, AEON is shaping its identity as an international retailer deeply rooted in Vietnam's local communities.
Tien Phong Plastic ready for a new growth cycle Tien Phong Plastic ready for a new growth cycle

After 65 years of standing firm in the market, Tien Phong Plastic is reinventing itself through green transformation, technological modernisation, the use of environmentally friendly materials, and sustainable operating standards, all in response to the increasingly profound transition required of modern enterprises.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
sustainable development

Related Contents

Tien Phong Plastic ready for a new growth cycle

Tien Phong Plastic ready for a new growth cycle

AEON Vietnam charts ambitious growth path

AEON Vietnam charts ambitious growth path

Sustainability in DNA of Keppel Vietnam's future urban development strategy

Sustainability in DNA of Keppel Vietnam's future urban development strategy

Technology and green finance emerge as twin pillars for Vietnam’s sustainable growth

Technology and green finance emerge as twin pillars for Vietnam’s sustainable growth

Experts weigh in on Vietnam’s sustainability progress and future priorities

Experts weigh in on Vietnam’s sustainability progress and future priorities

Green manufacturing insights and transformations: SABECO’s path to industry leadership

Green manufacturing insights and transformations: SABECO’s path to industry leadership

AkzoNobel: from painting walls to painting the future

AkzoNobel: from painting walls to painting the future

Technology and green finance emerge as twin pillars for Vietnam’s sustainable growth

Technology and green finance emerge as twin pillars for Vietnam’s sustainable growth

Sustainability in DNA of Keppel Vietnam's future urban development strategy

Sustainability in DNA of Keppel Vietnam's future urban development strategy

AEON Vietnam charts ambitious growth path

AEON Vietnam charts ambitious growth path

Tien Phong Plastic ready for a new growth cycle

Tien Phong Plastic ready for a new growth cycle

Experts weigh in on Vietnam’s sustainability progress and future priorities

Experts weigh in on Vietnam’s sustainability progress and future priorities

Latest News ⁄ Green Growth

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Investor accounts surge as stock market breaks records

Investor accounts surge as stock market breaks records

AEON Vietnam recognised at VIR’s Sustainable Development Conference 2025

AEON Vietnam recognised at VIR’s Sustainable Development Conference 2025

Standard Chartered flags global infrastructure financing gap

Standard Chartered flags global infrastructure financing gap

Sustainable Development Conference 2025 recognises leaders in green growth

Sustainable Development Conference 2025 recognises leaders in green growth

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020