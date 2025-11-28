Sustainable Development Conference 2025 recognises leaders in green growth

The annual conference, held on November 27, brought together government leaders, international organisations, and major businesses to discuss solutions supporting Vietnam’s transition towards a low-carbon and sustainable economy. Recognition highlighted enterprises demonstrating strong commitments to environmental protection, circular economy initiatives, social impacts, governance, green transition and digital transformation.

International organisations and associations recognised at the event included:

United Nations Development Programme Vietnam

Australian Embassy to Vietnam

New Zealand Embassy to Vietnam

US-ASEAN Business Council

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)

Global Green Growth Institute

AHK Vietnam

German Business Association

Singapore Chamber of Commerce Vietnam

Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam

British Chamber of Commerce Vietnam

Belgian-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam

Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA)

Vietnam Beverage Association

Businesses honoured for their sustainability initiatives

Samsung Vietnam

Siemens Vietnam

SABECO

SCG Vietnam

Keppel Vietnam

Frasers Property Vietnam

Capitaland Development (Vietnam)

Nestlé Vietnam

Takeda Vietnam

AEON Vietnam

British University Vietnam

Citi Vietnam

VP Bank

Techcombank

MBBank

Precious Prestige Trading and Logistics

Tien Phong Plastic

CME Solar Investment

DuyTan Recycling

TH Group

Cargill Vietnam

C.P. Vietnam

Acecook Vietnam

Herbalife Vietnam

EMCOM

PwC Vietnam

ASL

Indochine Counsel

JW Marriott Saigon

The recognition underscore the growing importance of sustainable business practices in Vietnam’s economic development, highlighting both multinational corporations and domestic enterprises that are actively integrating environmental, social, and governance standards into their operations.

Technology and green finance emerge as twin pillars for Vietnam’s sustainable growth Business leaders and experts have noted that technology-driven efficiency and green finance will be decisive factors shaping Vietnam's sustainable economic transformation.

Sustainability in DNA of Keppel Vietnam's future urban development strategy At the Sustainable Development Conference 2025 held on November 27 in Hanoi, Lee Leong Seng, head of property development in Vietnam at Keppel Ltd., spoke about the company's environmental, social, and governance (ESG) journey and its sustainable urban development directions. His insights confirm Keppel's unwavering commitment to placing sustainability at the core of all its operations.

AEON Vietnam charts ambitious growth path From network expansion and green supply chain initiatives to higher product standards and investments in youth education, AEON is shaping its identity as an international retailer deeply rooted in Vietnam's local communities.