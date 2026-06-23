UnionPay showcases fintech innovations with 15 partners at Shanghai exhibition

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 June 2026 - The 2026 China International Financial Exhibition opened in Shanghai on June 16-18. UnionPay, together with 15 global ecosystem partners, showcased its latest achievements in global network development, core technological capabilities, open AI ecosystem, consumption growth solutions, and ecosystem collaboration.



Building a Global Payment Network



Amid a diverse and competitive global payments landscape, UnionPay continues to strengthen its global payment network by advancing three strategic pillars: merchant acceptance, local card issuance, and cross-border QR interoperability.



UnionPay's acceptance network now spans 183 countries and regions, covering over 100 million merchants outside China's mainland. UnionPay mobile payment services are available in more than 100 markets, while cards have been rolled out across 84 countries and regions outside the Chinese mainland. As of May 2026, transaction volumes generated by international cards and wallets in China rose by 54% and 62% respectively year-on-year. A real-time transaction dashboard at the exhibition area continuously updated cumulative transaction volumes, highlighting the sustained growth of UnionPay's global business.



Cross-border QR payment interoperability is a centerpiece of UnionPay's international section. The company has accelerated partnerships with local payment networks across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Central Asia, Latin America, and Africa to enable QR payment connectivity. On June 11, 2026, the China-Indonesia cross-border QR linkage officially went live, witnessed by central bank governors of both countries. The milestone increased the total number of overseas merchants accepting UnionPay QR codes to more than 46 million.



To showcase services catered to inbound visitors, UnionPay has set up a dedicated booth for Nihao China, demonstrating the one-stop service app jointly developed with China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism. With over 200,000 registered users, the Nihao China app integrates a wide range of travel-related services, including QR payment, public transit, voice translation, and tax refunds. The user interface has been fully localized to suit international users.



UnionPay has been working with global partners to build a cross-border payment ecosystem featuring unified standards, orderly development, and shared success. Five international partners have joined UnionPay at this year's exhibition, namely, ASPI from Indonesia, ZeroPay from South Korea, Dialog Finance from Sri Lanka, Halyk Bank from Kazakhstan, and Banco do Brasil.



Expanding the Ecosystem and Advancing Fintech Innovation



As digital transformation accelerates, UnionPay remains committed to strengthening independent and secure fintech capabilities. The company has been investing in computing infrastructure, artificial intelligence, privacy protection, and smart payments. By fostering collaborative innovation among members, universities, technology companies, and government agencies, UnionPay expands the ecosystem and supports the development of new productive forces in the financial industry.



The AI exhibition area highlights the progress of UnionPay's National AI Application Pilot Base in the financial sector, the only one of its kind in China. UnionPay has established a "1+1+N" large language model architecture consisting of an L0 foundation model, an L1 financial payments model, and multiple L2 models specific to different use cases. The architecture is supported by a computing resource pool with over 1,000 GPUs and a high-quality 2TB open financial dataset. Leveraging a comprehensive payment data infrastructure covering merchants, industry stakeholders, users, and use cases, UnionPay delivers robust data support for model training, consumer insights, and intelligent decision-making. More than 120 AI applications have been deployed across four key verticals: inclusive finance, consumption growth, risk management and compliance, and operational efficiency. To address critical data security challenges in the financial sector, UnionPay has pioneered privacy protection technologies for large language model and introduced an innovative edge-cloud synergy approach, enabling secure AI services without exposing sensitive data. The innovation facilitates broader AI adoption while safeguarding partner data.



UnionPay's open AI platform brings together the innovative capabilities of ecosystem partners, including banks, payment institutions and technology companies. By providing payment, data, and AI-powered services, the platform empowers industry participants and fosters collaborative innovation. The exhibition area for smart payments features UnionPay's APOP (Agentic Payment Open Protocol), an open framework for agent-based payments. Built on user consent and robust risk controls, APOP explores new models for intelligent agents to access payment capabilities. To date, UnionPay has partnered with 19 industry players to deploy applications including travel assistants, overseas hotel reservations, in-vehicle payments, and utility payments.



Fudan University, Huawei, Baidu AI Cloud, HYGON, and KUPAS.AI have joined UnionPay as technology partners at the exhibition, demonstrating collaborative achievements in computing power, large language models, and cybersecurity. Together, they have showcased UnionPay's open innovation ecosystem and its commitment to driving the evolution of the payments industry through technological progress.



Delivering Payment Services that Better Serve Consumers, Businesses, and the Real Economy



Using Shanghai as a case study, live dashboards at the booth present data insights, including foot traffic heat maps of key commercial districts and consumer profiles of domestic and international visitors. Data showed that tourists from outside Shanghai account for 55% of total spending in the Nanjing East Road commercial area, making them a key driver of consumption. Distinct spending patterns were also observed among inbound travelers: visitors from the US favor local street food, South Korean tourists prefer popular lifestyle destinations, and Thai travelers show strong interest in shopping. These insights provide valuable support for commercial district operations and cultural tourism promotion.



At this year's China International Financial Exhibition, UnionPay showcases its extensive global network, solid business foundation, and leading technological capabilities through a wide array of immersive exhibits. Moving forward, UnionPay will continue to grow its global payment network, develop self-reliant digital and intelligent infrastructure, and deliver value to consumers.

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