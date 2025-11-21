UnionPay online payments available for Apple services

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International today announced the expansion of its online payment services for Apple Services, including App Store and iCloud subscriptions. UnionPay cardholders in 15 international markets can now use their cards to pay for Apple's digital content and subscription services — including App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV, iCloud, and more.

The service is now available in Australia, Cambodia, Georgia, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Macao SAR, Mongolia, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and the UAE. Locally issued UnionPay cardholders in these regions can make online payments for App Services using their Apple ID. This initiative underscores UnionPay's commitment to enhancing digital payment experiences and meeting the growing demand for seamless access to premium content and services worldwide.