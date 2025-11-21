Corporate

UnionPay online payments available for Apple services

November 21, 2025 | 15:41
(0) user say
UnionPay online payments are now accepted for Apple services across fifteen different markets worldwide.

SHANGHAI, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International today announced the expansion of its online payment services for Apple Services, including App Store and iCloud subscriptions. UnionPay cardholders in 15 international markets can now use their cards to pay for Apple's digital content and subscription services — including App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV, iCloud, and more.

The service is now available in Australia, Cambodia, Georgia, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Macao SAR, Mongolia, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and the UAE. Locally issued UnionPay cardholders in these regions can make online payments for App Services using their Apple ID. This initiative underscores UnionPay's commitment to enhancing digital payment experiences and meeting the growing demand for seamless access to premium content and services worldwide.

By PR Newswire

UnionPay International

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
UnionPay UnionPay online payments Apple services payments

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Latest News

BEAUTY&YOU launches Christmas beauty shopping at Hong Kong Airport with up to 60% off

BEAUTY&YOU launches Christmas beauty shopping at Hong Kong Airport with up to 60% off

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

FIS Ski Jumping World Cup opens in Lillehammer with CHiQ as partner

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

LIFETASTIC launches limited-edition Christmas cakes, gift picks and pet parties

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Changan debuts at São Paulo Auto Show, launches brand in Brazil

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
