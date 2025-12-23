Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

UnionPay launches holiday initiatives across 26 countries worldwide

December 23, 2025 | 09:48
(0) user say
The card network is offering seasonal promotions and benefits to cardholders in numerous markets globally.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 December 2025 - As Christmas and New Year holiday draw near, UnionPay International has launched a promotional campaign spanning 26 countries and regions, which includes over 170 marketing activities across more than 100,000 merchant stores, with selected offers providing discounts of up to 33%.

Aligned with the travel peak season at the end of the year, the campaign covers key destinations including Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania. Offline promotions extend to 30 major international airports, 65 premium shopping districts, 40 leading department stores, 15 outlet villages, as well as duty-free shops and luxury boutiques within 30 major global airports. The initiatives also encompass daily consumption, such as supermarkets, cosmeceutical retailers, dining spots, tourist attractions, entertainment, accommodation, local transportation and telecommunication services.

UnionPay has also customized activities for mobile payment methods, including UnionPay mobile QuickPass and UnionPay QR code payment, which are accepted in more than 100 countries and regions. For instance, in Australia and New Zealand, UnionPay cardholders can enjoy instant discounts when using UnionPay mobile QuickPass at participating merchants nationwide.

The year-end incentives have been further expanded to online scenarios. UnionPay has collaborated with digital entertainment platforms to accommodate the high-frequency online spending during the holiday, such as Hoyoverse Honkai: Star Rail top-up promotion, Apple Services promotion. In Australia, UnionPay has launched an online tuition payment promotion for students.

In select markets, UnionPay has partnered with local issuing banks to provide exclusive privileges for cardholders. For example, DBS Bank in Singapore offers UnionPay Platinum debit cardholders value-added benefits, such as cashback, fee waivers, airport lounge access and other travel-related perks.

UnionPay has built up a global payment network covering 183 countries and regions, providing stable and convenient payment support for cross-border travel and holiday consumption. Through in-depth cooperation with issuing banks, financial institutions and merchants, UnionPay has provided diverse holiday discounts and supporting services to optimize the consumption experience for cardholders.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By UnionPay International

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
UnionPay UnionPay launches holiday card network offering promotions

Related Contents

UnionPay online payments available for Apple services

UnionPay online payments available for Apple services

DBS UnionPay launch SplendorPlus campaign to boost China-Singapore financial connectivity

DBS UnionPay launch SplendorPlus campaign to boost China-Singapore financial connectivity

UnionPay Enhances Cashless Travel in Japan with Cultural & Tech Integration

UnionPay Enhances Cashless Travel in Japan with Cultural & Tech Integration

UnionPay International Works with Industry Partners to Make Payments Easier for International Visitors to China's Mainland

UnionPay International Works with Industry Partners to Make Payments Easier for International Visitors to China's Mainland

China’s UnionPay International teams up with NAPAS

China’s UnionPay International teams up with NAPAS

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

TAT launches global campaign to brand Thailand as healing destination

TAT launches global campaign to brand Thailand as healing destination

Cannubi becomes first Italian restaurant in Thailand with Michelin star

Cannubi becomes first Italian restaurant in Thailand with Michelin star

Hong Kong's first Tech Innovation Support Centre opens

Hong Kong's first Tech Innovation Support Centre opens

Academia Sinica offers fully funded PhDs in 14 disciplines

Academia Sinica offers fully funded PhDs in 14 disciplines

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

TAT launches global campaign to brand Thailand as healing destination

TAT launches global campaign to brand Thailand as healing destination

Cannubi becomes first Italian restaurant in Thailand with Michelin star

Cannubi becomes first Italian restaurant in Thailand with Michelin star

Hong Kong's first Tech Innovation Support Centre opens

Hong Kong's first Tech Innovation Support Centre opens

Academia Sinica offers fully funded PhDs in 14 disciplines

Academia Sinica offers fully funded PhDs in 14 disciplines

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020