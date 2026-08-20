Trinasolar powers 10 MWh solar and storage project in Phu Quoc

Trina Storage Elementa 2 battery energy storage system installed at the Corona Resort solar-plus-storage project in Phu Quoc. Photo: Trinasolar

According to a statement on August 19, the project is developed by Nam Viet Green Energy JSC. The Vietnamese renewable energy company specialises in the development, investment, design, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of renewable energy systems. The project is expected to be connected to the grid and begin commercial operations in mid-September.

As one of Vietnam's largest integrated resort destinations, Corona Resort faces growing electricity demand driven by tourism operations. The project initially had 5.5 MWp of modules installed, with the 3MWp n-type i-TOPCon Vertex N modules and 10MWh AC-coupled Trina Storage Elementa 2 added later, showing how existing solar assets can be expanded with BESS to strengthen local power supply resilience.

By combining daytime solar generation with greater energy flexibility provided by energy storage, commercial and industrial users can improve energy cost management and create additional commercial value. The integrated PV+BESS system enables greater utilisation of onsite solar generation, reduces peak electricity demand, enhances energy resilience, and improves overall operating efficiency.

The project reflects a larger trend of solar-plus-storage deployment in Vietnam. Vietnam aims to develop 10,000–16,300 MW of BESS capacity by 2030, reflecting the growing role of BESS in integrating solar and wind power, improving dispatch and strengthening energy security.

"This project demonstrates how advanced PV and BESS technologies can be successfully integrated into large-scale commercial facilities in Vietnam," a representative from Nam Viet said.

"Trinasolar went beyond its role as a technology supplier, drawing on its expertise across PV and energy storage to advise on the BESS configuration and operating approach. This helped us develop a solution aligned with the project's technical and commercial requirements."

Elva Wang, group director of Southeast, South and Central Asia, Trinasolar Asia Pacific, said, "Enhancing existing solar assets with energy storage is one of the emerging pathways in Vietnam's renewable energy market. These projects can present challenges from early-stage system planning to integration and delivery, making close collaboration between technology providers, EPCs and customers essential."

"By bringing PV and BESS together through bankable products, system-level understanding and regional execution experience, Trinasolar is helping partners in Vietnam develop PV+BESS projects for both generation and flexibility," Wang said.

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