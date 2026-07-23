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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Trinasolar begins mass production of 515W solar module

July 23, 2026 | 10:44
(0) user say
Trinasolar began mass production of its CEC-certified Vertex S+ G3 515W module, an Australia-exclusive high-efficiency panel designed for residential and commercial rooftop solar installations.

SYDNEY, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, has commenced mass production of its Vertex S+ G3 515W module (NEG10R.28Z), an Australia-exclusive high-efficiency module designed for residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) rooftop applications. The module has obtained Clean Energy Council certification, with first deliveries in Australia expected this month.

Trinasolar Begins Mass Production of CEC-Certified Vertex S+ G3 515W Module for Australian Rooftops
Trinasolar Vertex S+ G3 515W solar module installed on a residential rooftop in Melbourne

The Vertex S+ G3 delivers up to 515W output and 24.7% module efficiency within a standard rooftop module footprint of 1842mm x 1134mm. Built on Trinasolar's n-type i-TOPCon Ultra technology, the zero-gap, high-density cell layout increases efficiency while its low voltage design supports flexible string sizing.

Its dual-glass structure, low temperature coefficient of -0.26%/°C and mechanical load capacity of up to 5400 Pa for snow and 4000 Pa for wind, support long-term performance and durability in Australia's harsh climate. The modules are backed by a 25-year product warranty and 30-year power warranty.

Edison Zhou, Head of Australia, Trinasolar Asia Pacific said, "In Australia, smaller lots, higher density housing and more complex roof designs are increasing the need for modules that can maximise energy generation from limited rooftop space, while remaining practical for installers to handle. The Vertex S+ G3 was specifically designed in response to these needs."

As part of the product rollout, a field installation test was conducted in Melbourne and Adelaide to assess module handling, installation efficiency and string design in a real residential rooftop environment. Installer feedback was positive.

Trent Dorrington, Installer from Rogue Electrical & Data, said the module offered a practical way to achieve higher rooftop output without the handling challenges often associated with larger-format panels. "Panels rated above 500W are usually considerably larger and hard to swing around on roofs. At under two metres high and only 30mm thick, the module was easier to handle than I initially expected. Fitting 515W into a panel size comparable to a 475W module makes it a great product," he said.

"The ability to connect 18-20 panels on a string is significant. We can effectively halve the installation time and reduce our labour costs by avoiding the need to run as many cables onto the roof. The more efficient the installation, the more cost-effective the work is both for installer and customer."

The Vertex S+ G3 515W module will be available to Australian residential and C&I installers through Trinasolar's local distribution network.

By PR Newswire

Trina Solar Australia Pty Ltd

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TagTag:
Trinasolar Trinasolar mass production Australia exclusive highefficiency CECcertified Vertex S+

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