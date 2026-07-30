Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Trinasolar powers NSW's first green hydrogen facility

July 30, 2026 | 12:06
(0) user say
Trinasolar was selected to supply solar modules for the Good Earth Green Hydrogen and Ammonia project near Moree, New South Wales, marking the state's first green hydrogen and ammonia facility.

SYDNEY, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, has been selected to supply solar modules for the Good Earth Green Hydrogen and Ammonia (GEGHA) project near Moree, New South Wales (NSW), Australia. GEGHA is the state's first green hydrogen and ammonia facility.

The project's 27MW solar farm will use Trinasolar's 510W and 515W Vertex S+ (NEG18R.28) modules. The modules incorporate n-type i-TOPCon technology and a heat-strengthened dual-glass design selected for durability, weather resistance and low degradation in long-term renewable energy applications.

Further, Trinasolar's n-type i-TOPCon technology helps reduce light-induced degradation, supporting stable energy yield across the project lifecycle. By supporting long-term energy generation and low degradation, the modules can contribute to lower lifecycle costs and stronger long-term project economics.

Construction is now underway. On completion, the facility is expected to produce up to 200 tonnes of green hydrogen annually and up to 4,500 tonnes of low-carbon ammonia. The project is designed to replace imported fossil fuel-based fertilisers and support emissions reduction in agriculture.

Edison Zhou, Head of Australia and New Zealand at Trinasolar said, "Projects like GEGHA demonstrate the important role solar plays in enabling emerging industries such as green hydrogen and low-carbon fertiliser production,"

"By supplying high-performance Vertex S+ modules for the project's solar farm, Trinasolar is helping provide the renewable energy foundation for green hydrogen and low-carbon ammonia production."

"GEGHA is designed as a commercial pilot for decentralised hydrogen and fertiliser production that could be replicated across regional Australia. For a project intended to demonstrate a long-term regional model, reliable solar generation is critical. Trinasolar's n-type dual-glass technology and experience in the Australian market were important considerations in selecting modules for the project's solar farm," said Joe Cumming, Senior Project Manager, Hiringa Energy.

By PR Newswire

Trina Solar Energy Development Pte. Ltd.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Trinasolar Good Earth Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Trinasolar powers NSW

Related Contents

Trinasolar begins mass production of 515W solar module

Trinasolar begins mass production of 515W solar module

Trinasolar's Vertex N G3 targets Thailand's AI and data centre solar demand at ASEW

Trinasolar's Vertex N G3 targets Thailand's AI and data centre solar demand at ASEW

Trinasolar Elementa 3 Australian Debut at All Energy 2025 Will Local Content Rules Drive Uptake

Trinasolar Elementa 3 Australian Debut at All Energy 2025 Will Local Content Rules Drive Uptake

Trinasolar partners with Kiwi Solar and Trilect to launch Waikato, New Zealand's first Agrivoltaics Project

Trinasolar partners with Kiwi Solar and Trilect to launch Waikato, New Zealand's first Agrivoltaics Project

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vincom Retail earns nearly $692,000 a day in Q2

Vincom Retail earns nearly $692,000 a day in Q2

Vietnam tops Saudi tourists' summer holiday searches

Vietnam tops Saudi tourists' summer holiday searches

Manufacturing firms deliver stronger earnings on efficiency gains

Manufacturing firms deliver stronger earnings on efficiency gains

An Khang Pharmacy records four consecutive profitable months

An Khang Pharmacy records four consecutive profitable months

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020