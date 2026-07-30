Trinasolar powers NSW's first green hydrogen facility

SYDNEY, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, has been selected to supply solar modules for the Good Earth Green Hydrogen and Ammonia (GEGHA) project near Moree, New South Wales (NSW), Australia. GEGHA is the state's first green hydrogen and ammonia facility.

The project's 27MW solar farm will use Trinasolar's 510W and 515W Vertex S+ (NEG18R.28) modules. The modules incorporate n-type i-TOPCon technology and a heat-strengthened dual-glass design selected for durability, weather resistance and low degradation in long-term renewable energy applications.

Further, Trinasolar's n-type i-TOPCon technology helps reduce light-induced degradation, supporting stable energy yield across the project lifecycle. By supporting long-term energy generation and low degradation, the modules can contribute to lower lifecycle costs and stronger long-term project economics.

Construction is now underway. On completion, the facility is expected to produce up to 200 tonnes of green hydrogen annually and up to 4,500 tonnes of low-carbon ammonia. The project is designed to replace imported fossil fuel-based fertilisers and support emissions reduction in agriculture.

Edison Zhou, Head of Australia and New Zealand at Trinasolar said, "Projects like GEGHA demonstrate the important role solar plays in enabling emerging industries such as green hydrogen and low-carbon fertiliser production,"

"By supplying high-performance Vertex S+ modules for the project's solar farm, Trinasolar is helping provide the renewable energy foundation for green hydrogen and low-carbon ammonia production."

"GEGHA is designed as a commercial pilot for decentralised hydrogen and fertiliser production that could be replicated across regional Australia. For a project intended to demonstrate a long-term regional model, reliable solar generation is critical. Trinasolar's n-type dual-glass technology and experience in the Australian market were important considerations in selecting modules for the project's solar farm," said Joe Cumming, Senior Project Manager, Hiringa Energy.