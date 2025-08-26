TotalEnergies solarises lubricants plant in Dong Nai

The milestone project combines a 310 kWp solar PV system with a 220 kWh battery energy storage system, enabling the plant to meet up to 60 per cent of its electricity needs with clean, renewable energy.

The system is expected to generate approximately 460 MWh of electricity annually, avoiding around 300 tonnes of CO₂ emissions each year. The smart integration of battery storage, which optimises solar energy utilisation and enhances grid performance, ensures a more reliable and consistent power supply for the plant’s operations – enabling better energy management, cost savings, and improved operational efficiency.

“This project is part of TotalEnergies’ ongoing commitment to energy transition across its operations in Vietnam. Since 2019, the company has been progressively implementing solar solutions at its various facilities, including the liquefied petroleum gas plant in Go Dau, Dong Nai. These efforts reflect TotalEnergies’ broader ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, while supporting its local entities in reducing their carbon footprint and enhancing energy resilience,” Astrid Dassonville, managing director and country chair of TotalEnergies Vietnam, shared.

Alexandru Buzatu, director of TotalEnergies ENEOS Renewables Distributed Generation Asia-Pacific, said, “We are pleased to deliver our first rooftop solar and battery storage project for TotalEnergies Marketing Vietnam. Integrating battery storage with solar PV systems enables our partner to enhance energy efficiency, increase grid stabilisation, and contribute to environmental sustainability. Leveraging TotalEnergies ENEOS’ proven expertise and understanding of the Vietnamese market, we will continue to deliver innovative energy solutions tailored to the needs of our customers.”

