MET Group 2024: Climate Impact Report Highlights Energy Transition

SINGAPORE, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss-based energy company MET Group published its Climate Impact Report 2024, unveiling a sharpened commitment to supporting Europe's energy transition – whilst driving measurable environmental impact across its operations in 32 national gas markets.

Key highlights from MET Group's Climate Impact Report 2024 include:

MET reports a 23% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions, and reduced electricity carbon intensity by 12%.

Installed renewable capacity increased to 414 MWp with new solar projects in Spain and Hungary, contributing to 617 GWh of green electricity generation, up 16% from the previous year.

34% of total capital expenditure (CAPEX) were invested in green transition initiatives, including renewables generation project and battery energy storage systems (BESS), reinforcing MET Group's position as an energy transition company.

Energy efficiency is at the heart of MET Group's agenda, as it is illustrated by a carbon intensity of electricity production falling by 12% in 2024, from 303 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent per gigawatt-hour (tCO₂e/GWh) to 266 tCO₂e/GWh.

The 34% of CAPEX channelled into energy transition initiatives underscores the company's commitment to shaping a lower-carbon, flexible, and future-ready energy portfolio. This investment focus reflects MET Group's ambition to accelerate the integration of renewables and BESS as core pillars of its growth strategy. Looking ahead, MET is developing 1,000+ MWp of renewable energy projects, in addition to 130 MWp of battery storage systems in operation, or under construction across Europe.

Noubi Ben Hamida, Holding CFO of MET Group said: "We remain committed to our goal of supporting Europe's ongoing energy transition and believe that MET Group plays a vital role in this process. Our 2024 report demonstrates tangible results and accountability, with a scaling up of renewables production, cutting scope 1&2 emissions, and creating resilient energy systems that balance supply security with sustainability."