Tien Phong strives for a greener plastics industry

During the Sustainable Development 2025 conference in Hanoi on November 27, Tien Phong Plastic was honoured for its contributions in this area.

Tien Phong Plastic has received accolades for its efforts towards a greener industry

“Throughout its development journey, we have consistently updated and adopted the world’s latest technologies, machinery, and equipment. This has significantly improved labour productivity and achieved effective energy savings,” said Chu Van Phuong, general director of Tien Phong Plastic.

The company is proud to be one of the first enterprises in Vietnam to pioneer the use of environmentally friendly chemicals and raw materials that are safe for health, Phuong added.

“We reuse 100 per cent of the waste generated during production and are committed to zero solid waste discharge into the external environment. The treatment of solid waste and other types of waste strictly complies with state regulations,” Phuong said at the conference.

Along with improving production processes, Tien Phong Plastic has also acquired technology transfers from international corporations to develop products that meet global standards. Products such as double-wall corrugated PP pipes, spiral-core uPVC pipes, and specialised products for drainage systems have been exported to numerous international construction projects.

Thanks to a comprehensive implementation of solutions, from technology and raw materials to the working environment, its product lines were awarded 4-Tick certification by the Singapore Green Building Council in August, deemed the highest level for green building materials.

The international certification confirms that the company’s products meet the strictest standards in energy efficiency, use of renewable resources, water management, green space development, improvement of living environment quality, and minimisation of ecological impact. It also reflects the company’s strategic vision of creating sustainable green value alongside safe, modern, and environmentally friendly construction projects.

The certification serves as a powerful lever for Tien Phong Plastic to expand its market share in green projects, smart cities, and modern infrastructure. It aims to become a billion-dollar enterprise by 2035 and further establish its position on the global green industry map.

In October, the company was honoured to again receive the 2025 Asia-Pacific International Quality Award at the World Class level – the highest recognition for quality and corporate governance. In the 25 years since the award’s inception, only two Vietnamese enterprises have received this award twice.

“This achievement opens wider doors for the company to reach further on the international stage, strongly affirming that Vietnamese brands possess the capability and potential to compete globally, lead trends in green, sustainable, and integrated development in the construction sector, and spread value across multiple industries.” Phuong said.

Tien Phong Plastic has innovated technology, modernised production lines, used 100 per cent safe and environmentally friendly raw materials, and applied advanced management systems such as ISOs. It has also implemented waste treatment solutions, recycling up to 80 per cent of used water back into production. All factories uniformly apply 5S, Lean Six Sigma, and OEE practices to save energy, reduce emissions, increase productivity, and create a safe and employee-friendly working environment.

“The company has also integrated environmental, social, and governance criteria throughout its production and business activities, a crucial step to meet increasingly stringent global requirements while demonstrating its commitment to sustainable development, where economic benefits are inseparable from environmental and social responsibility,” Phuong explained.

The company’s pioneering efforts in applying green solutions and moving towards carbon-neutral production have been recognised through the trust of domestic and international partners. It is currently a strategic partnership with major global and local corporations. In addition, top investors and developers such as Vingroup, Sun Group, Coteccons, and Newtecons consistently trust and prioritise the brand’s products.

Tien Phong Plastic’s products are exported to markets such as Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and Germany, alongside trademark protection in China, Myanmar, and Thailand.