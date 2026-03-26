Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Electrolux holds annual general meeting

March 26, 2026 | 14:45
(0) user say
The Swedish appliance manufacturer convened shareholders for its yearly assembly addressing governance and financial matters.

STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders and others had the opportunity to follow the Annual General Meeting live via Electrolux Group's website. A recording from the Annual General Meeting of the reflections by President and CEO, Yannick Fierling, on the past year and the strategy going forward will be available on Electrolux Group's website, www.electroluxgroup.com/agm2026.

The Company's Income Statement and Balance Sheet and the Consolidated Income Statement and Balance Sheet for Electrolux Group were adopted. The Board of Directors and the President and CEO were discharged from liability for the fiscal year 2025. In accordance with the Board's proposal, the Annual General Meeting resolved to not distribute any dividend for the fiscal year 2025 and that available funds will be carried forward in the new accounts.

The Annual General Meeting adopted remuneration to the Board in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal.

Yannick Fierling, Geert Follens, Petra Hedengran, Ulla Litzén, Torbjörn Lööf, Daniel Nodhäll, Karin Overbeck and Michael Rauterkus were re-elected as Directors of the Board, and Lena Glader and Anko van der Werff were elected as new Directors of the Board, for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2027. Torbjörn Lööf was re-elected as Chair of the Board of Directors.

Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected as auditor for the period until the end of the Annual General Meeting 2027 and fee to the auditor will be paid as incurred.

The Board of Director's Remuneration Report for the financial year 2025 was approved.

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to resolve to transfer own shares on account of company acquisitions and to cover costs that may arise as a result of the previously adopted share program 2024. These authorizations are effective during the period until the Annual General Meeting 2027.

The Board's proposal for a performance based, long-term share program for 2026 was approved. Furthermore, the Annual General Meeting resolved that the company's expected financial exposure of the program shall be hedged by the company entering into an equity swap agreement with a third party.

Full details on the proposals adopted by the Annual General Meeting are available at Electrolux Group's website, www.electroluxgroup.com/agm2026.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Ann-Sofi Jönsson, Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability Reporting, +46 73 035 1005

Maria Åkerhielm, Investor Relations Manager, +46 70 796 3856

Henry Sjölin, Investor Relations Manager, +46 76 863 51 85

Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/r/bulletin-from-the-annual-general-meeting-of-ab-electrolux,c4326839

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/4326839/4006286.pdf

Bulletin from AB Electrolux AGM 2026 Eng - 2026-03-25

By PR Newswire

Electrolux Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Electrolux annual general meeting

Related Contents

JinkoSolar announces 2025 annual general meeting results

JinkoSolar announces 2025 annual general meeting results

Electrolux invites to Q2 report presentation this month

Electrolux invites to Q2 report presentation this month

Trip.com Group announces results of annual general meeting

Trip.com Group announces results of annual general meeting

Banks’ first-quarter profits show cautious optimism

Banks’ first-quarter profits show cautious optimism

Sabeco unveils 2025 growth strategy

Sabeco unveils 2025 growth strategy

Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of AB Electrolux

Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of AB Electrolux

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Ananda launches platform positioning Thailand for global relocations

Ananda launches platform positioning Thailand for global relocations

Trend Micro rebrands enterprise business as TrendAI

Trend Micro rebrands enterprise business as TrendAI

Approaching.ai recruits scientists for AI inference growth

Approaching.ai recruits scientists for AI inference growth

TrendAI launches security for OpenClaw AI framework

TrendAI launches security for OpenClaw AI framework

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020