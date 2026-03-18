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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Thailand launches Healing Journey tourism campaign in London

March 18, 2026 | 11:30
(0) user say
The national tourism board unveiled its wellness-focused international marketing initiative at a UK premiere event targeting European travelers.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 March 2026 - The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) premiered the Healing Journey Thailand global campaign at The Cinema at Selfridges, presenting Thailand's tourism direction under the concept Healing is the New Luxury. The event featured the campaign film starring British singer‑songwriter Henry Moodie, alongside cultural showcases, tourism updates and wellness experiences reflecting Thailand's approach to meaningful travel.

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Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said: "Healing Journey Thailand reflects Thailand's tourism development, where travel is defined by quality and balance. Guided by the concept Healing is the New Luxury, the campaign highlights Thailand's wellness traditions, living culture and contemporary lifestyle experiences, allowing travellers to reconnect with themselves and the country."

The London showcase, led by Ms. Thapanee and Mr. Nithee Seeprae, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, welcomed media, influencers and guests from the United Kingdom and Europe. Before the cinema programme, guests experienced Thai creativity through cultural workshops and Thai culinary offerings.

The programme opened with the Healing is the New Luxury campaign film, followed by tourism updates outlining Thailand's direction toward sustainable tourism. The centrepiece was the premiere of Henry's Hero VDO, documenting Henry Moodie's journey through Trang and Krabi.

Appearing in a bespoke outfit by Thai luxury fashion brand SIRIVANNAVARI, specially designed for the occasion, Moodie introduced audiences to Thailand through moments of reflection and cultural immersion. The film captures encounters with community traditions and local crafts, alongside the tranquil island landscapes of Ko Muk and Ko Kradan, presenting Thailand as a destination where travellers can reconnect with nature, culture, and themselves.

The screening was followed by a conversation between Henry Moodie and TAT executives, where he reflected on his journey across southern Thailand and noted that the message Healing is the New Luxury resonated with his travel experience.

The event concluded with a sound healing session. Before the London premiere, TAT introduced the Healing Journey Thailand campaign through AXN Asia clips featuring Henry Moodie. The global campaign continues through creator‑led journeys across Thailand, with storytellers capturing experiences and highlighting festivals such as Songkran, Loi Krathong–Yi Peng, Vijit Chao Phraya, the Phuket Vegetarian Festival and Tomorrowland 2026.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)

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TagTag:
Healing Journey london Thailand

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