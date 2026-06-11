Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

South Korea opens first K-SUUL Pavilion at Vinexpo Asia in Hong Kong to drive exports

June 11, 2026 | 10:10
(0) user say
South Korea's National Tax Service has opened the inaugural K-SUUL Pavilion at Vinexpo Asia, held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, marking the country's first dedicated push to globalize Korean liquor on Asia's largest wine and spirits stage.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 June 2026 - The National Tax Service of Korea (Commissioner: Lim Kwang-hyun), for the first time, opened the "K-SUUL Pavilion" at Vinexpo Asia[1], which was held for three days from May 26 to 28 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).

[Photo] Korean Liquor (K-SUUL) Raises Its First Flag for Globalization on Asias Largest Stage
Korean Liquor (K-SUUL) Raises Its First Flag for Globalization on Asias Largest Stage

The opening of the "K-SUUL Pavilion" was served as a key milestone in raising the global profile of Korean alcoholic beverages and expanding overseas exports.

At the inaugural "K-SUUL AWARDS" held by National Tax Service of Korea last December, 175 small and medium-sized liquor producers from across Korea submitted a total of 366 products. Following document screening and blind testing, 12 products were selected.

The award-winning liquors, selected through a fair judging process with the participation of Korean citizens, was introduced to the global market through this exhibition, marking their first step toward overseas expansion.

The "K-SUUL Pavilion" was operated through cooperation between the National Tax Service of Korea and the liquor industry and association (the Korea Alcohol and Liquor Industry Association). It was designed as an integrated promotional platform to strengthen the export competitiveness of Korean alcoholic beverages and develop overseas sales channels.

The "K-SUUL Pavilion" was operated with a total of 16 booths (display and tasting booths), and 12 companies — including winners of the K-SUUL AWARDS — participated to hold consultations with overseas buyers.

Participating companies ranged from traditional liquor breweries to regional soju producers and major liquor companies, showcasing the diverse spectrum of Korea's alcoholic beverage industry on a single stage.

In addition to the booths operated by the 12 participating companies, a dedicated booth was set up exclusively to showcase the award-winning liquors, further highlighting the significance of the K-SUUL AWARDS.

At the venue, promotional videos of the award-winning liquors were screened, while English-language brochures and souvenirs were distributed to attract local buyers and visitors to raise awareness of Korean alcoholic beverages.

In addition, meetings with the organizers of Vinexpo Asia, overseas buyers, and distribution industry officials were also held to identify rapidly changing global liquor market trends and assess the overseas expansion potential of Korean alcoholic beverages.

Han Yeong-seok Fermentation Research Institute expressed gratitude for being given the opportunity to participate in the exhibition, saying, "It was meaningful to showcase our award-winning liquor, 'Dohan Cheongmyeongju,' on the same stage as liquors from around the world through this exhibition. We did our best to promote Korea's unique fermentation culture and the value of Korean liquor to the world."

Going forward, the National Tax Service of Korea will continue to enhance the substance of the K-SUUL AWARDS, continuously discover outstanding liquors from promising small and medium-sized enterprises, and will actively support the globalization of Korean liquor (K-SUUL) by promoting it both domestically and internationally and helping these businesses expand their sales channels.

[1] Vinexpo Asia is Asia's largest B2B wine and spirits exhibition, attracting approximately 9,000 industry professionals from 60 countries last year.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By K-SUUL

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
K-SUUL Pavilion Korean liquor globalization Korean alcoholic beverages KSUUL Pavilion Vinexpo

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

International tour operators praise Sanya's diverse tourism charm after familiarization visit

International tour operators praise Sanya's diverse tourism charm after familiarization visit

Tenchijin to showcase KnoWaterleak water leak detection solution at SIWW 2026 in Singapore

Tenchijin to showcase KnoWaterleak water leak detection solution at SIWW 2026 in Singapore

GoGlobal appoints Jason Gerlis as Chief Revenue Officer to support accelerated growth

GoGlobal appoints Jason Gerlis as Chief Revenue Officer to support accelerated growth

Singapore Chinatown invites visitors to Happy Dragon Boat Festival and June holiday events

Singapore Chinatown invites visitors to Happy Dragon Boat Festival and June holiday events

Seed Medical urges early ADHD identification for Hong Kong schoolchildren to reduce family stress

Seed Medical urges early ADHD identification for Hong Kong schoolchildren to reduce family stress

BYU Ballroom Dance Company delivers historic India debut performing for over 1,000 people

BYU Ballroom Dance Company delivers historic India debut performing for over 1,000 people

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Taiwan clinic's AI embryo selection model improves normal embryo identification rate by 24%

Taiwan clinic's AI embryo selection model improves normal embryo identification rate by 24%

International tour operators praise Sanya's diverse tourism charm after familiarization visit

International tour operators praise Sanya's diverse tourism charm after familiarization visit

Tenchijin to showcase KnoWaterleak water leak detection solution at SIWW 2026 in Singapore

Tenchijin to showcase KnoWaterleak water leak detection solution at SIWW 2026 in Singapore

GoGlobal appoints Jason Gerlis as Chief Revenue Officer to support accelerated growth

GoGlobal appoints Jason Gerlis as Chief Revenue Officer to support accelerated growth

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020