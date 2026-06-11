Tenchijin to showcase KnoWaterleak water leak detection solution at SIWW 2026 in Singapore

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 June 2026 - Tenchijin Inc., a space-tech innovator transforming sustainable water infrastructure management, is pleased to announce its participation in Singapore International Water Week 2026 (SIWW), one of the world's premier platforms to share and co-create innovative water, coastal, and flood solutions to meet urban water and associated climate challenges.

Organized by Singapore International Water Week Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency, SIWW is Asia's premier global platform for co-creating innovative water solutions. Held biennially, the event is expected to gather over 2,500 global leaders, experts, and practitioners from governments, utilities, academia, and industry to share best practices, showcase the latest technologies, and harness business opportunities.As a cornerstone of the event, the SIWW2026 Water Expo serves as the pre-eminent marketplace for urban water technologies, innovations, and solutions tailored for municipal and industrial water users across Southeast Asia. Organized by Messe München in cooperation with IFAT, the Expo connects the full water value chain—from advanced treatment, reuse, and desalination to digital solutions and climate-resilient coastal protection. Taking place from 16–18 June 2026 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, the Expo is expected to welcome over 24,000 trade visits, making it Asia's leading business platform for sustainable water management.Tenchijin will showcase "KnoWaterleak," our water leakage assessment and management platform, at the exhibition booth. Additionally, Yohei Nishiyama, VP of Business Development, will speak as a guest panelist in the Technology Forum, sharing insights on sustainable water management solutions driven by AI and space technology.■ Organizer: SIWW: Singapore International Water Week Pte Ltd／Water Expo: Messe München■ Date: SIWW: 15–18 June 2026 / Water Expo: 16–18 June 2026■ Venue: Sands Expo & Convention Centre Marina Bay Sands, Singapore■ Event URL: https://www.siww.com.sg/■ Date: Water Expo: 16–18 June 2026■ Booth Number: B2-N08PIC■ Tenchijin's Panelist: Yohei Nishiyama, VP of Business Development■ Date: 16 June, 1:00pm – 2:00pm (Technology Forum)■ Venue: Hall E, Level B2■ Discussion Theme: "Reactive to Predictive: AI Applications in Managing Aging Water Infrastructure"With much of the world's water infrastructure aging rapidly, the cost of reactive management is no longer sustainable. This panel examines real-world AI applications—from predictive leak detection to asset performance modeling—that help utilities anticipate failures, prioritize investments, and transition toward proactive, data-driven operations that improve efficiency and long-term infrastructure resilience.Moderated by: Kim Demeyer, Science & Technology Counsellor, Flanders Investment & TradePanelists:・Shanmugavel Subramaniam, Water and Wastewater Segment Leader, Schneider Electric・Yohei Nishiyama, VP of Business Development, Tenchijin Inc.https://siww2026-app.siww.com.sg/agenda/?agid=fe6fc21d07c8452c8e29https://tenchijin.co.jp/https://www.linkedin.com/company/tenchijin/https://x.com/tenchijin_prhttps://www.facebook.com/tenchijin.pr

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