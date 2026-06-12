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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

DP World launches first global seagrass restoration initiative off South Korea's Geoje Island

June 12, 2026 | 10:02
(0) user say
DP World has launched its first global seagrass restoration initiative in partnership with the Korea Green Foundation and FIRA, targeting the restoration of seagrass meadows off Geoje Island to support marine biodiversity and blue carbon habitats.

BUSAN, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 June 2026 - DP World has launched its first global seagrass restoration initiative on Geoje Island in South Korea, supporting efforts to restore 2.4 hectares of coastal marine habitat over the next four years and enhancing marine biodiversity.

The initiative in South Korea was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between DP World, Korea Green Foundation and the Korea Fisheries Resources Agency (FIRA). The MOU establishes a long-term collaboration focused on ongoing monitoring of seagrass meadows, the development of restoration approaches informed by scientific research, and continued cooperation between public, private and community stakeholders in the coastal waters of Dadae Village on Geoje Island.

The partnership was launched on World Ocean Day, with representatives from DP World, Korea Green Foundation, FIRA and the local fishing community helping to transplant approximately 6,000 seagrass shoots along the Dadae coastline. The project aims to restore up to 2.4 hectares of seabed over the next four years and is expected to benefit local communities by supporting marine productivity and fish catch potential.

Glen Hilton, CEO & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, DP World, said: "Healthy oceans are essential to sustainable trade and thriving coastal communities. By restoring seagrass meadows in Geoje, we are helping protect one of nature's most effective blue-carbon ecosystems while supporting marine biodiversity and local livelihoods. Together with the Korea Green Foundation and FIRA, we are supporting research, restoration and community engagement efforts that can deepen our understanding of these valuable marine ecosystems to strengthen the resilience of our coasts for future generations."

Jung Tae-yong, Secretary General, Korea Green Foundation, said: "Seagrass meadows are an invaluable presence in supporting coastal ecosystems. They store carbon, help prevent coastal erosion and act as a breakwater for the ecosystem. This project goes beyond simple environmental protection, bringing together businesses, public institutions and local communities to expand practical marine-conservation models and public awareness of the importance of climate action."

Seagrass meadows provide habitat for a wide range of marine species and contribute to the health of coastal ecosystems. They are recognised as an important blue carbon ecosystem because of their ability to absorb and store carbon naturally, making their protection and restoration an area of growing interest among researchers and conservation organisations.

The project will include ongoing monitoring and evaluation activities led by FIRA, alongside community engagement initiatives designed to support long-term stewardship of the restoration site. The partners also intend to build on the Geoje initiative through continued research, community engagement and public awareness activities that support understanding of marine ecosystems and coastal conservation.

This initiative builds on DP World's broader sustainability efforts to support environmental stewardship and community resilience across Asia Pacific. From our flagship mangrove ecosystem restoration programme in Indonesia — aligned with DP World's global commitment to restore and protect 280 hectares of mangroves by 2030 — to watershed rehabilitation initiatives in the Philippines and coral reef restoration in Australia, these efforts reflect a regional commitment to protecting the natural environments that are most critical to local communities.

Through partnerships with governments, non-governmental organisations and local communities, DP World continues to explore practical ways to contribute to the long-term sustainability of the environments in which it operates.

https://www.dpworld.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/dp-world
https://twitter.com/DP_World

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By DP World Asia Pacific

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TagTag:
DP World Global seagrass restoration Seagrass meadows restoration Marine biodiversity support

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