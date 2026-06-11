International tour operators praise Sanya's diverse tourism charm after familiarization visit

SANYA, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 June 2026 - As the morning sun bathed Sanya Bay in golden light, a group of international tour operators began their exploration of the city. From June 4 to 5, delegates participating in the Overseas Tour Operators Hainan Tour 2026 visited Sanya for an in-depth familiarization tour of its luxury resort hotels, coastal cultural and tourism destinations, and duty-free shopping complexes.

From the spectacular underwater suites at Atlantis Sanya, to the colorful street-art alleys of Tianya Town, and the rooftop infinity pool at Sanya Conifer Resort, each stop gave the visitors a fresh impression of Hainan. Many visitors paused to capture the scenery, remarking with delight: "Sanya is full of surprises!"At 10 a.m. on June 4, the tour operators arrived at Atlantis Sanya. Upon entering the lobby, they were immediately captivated by the resort's massive aquarium, where sharks, rays, and other marine creatures glided gracefully through the water. The group was visibly amazed.The group toured both the ocean-view suites and the resort's signature underwater suites. In the latter, floor-to-ceiling windows offer direct views into the aquarium, allowing guests to lie in bed and watch marine life drift by as if they were beneath the sea."The underwater suite concept is truly unique. Very few hotels in the world can offer an experience like this," said tour operator Vivian He from Hong Kong. "The dreamlike setting would make an outstanding feature for honeymoon packages and would appeal strongly to younger travelers. I've already taken plenty of photos and videos on my phone and plan to use them for promotion when I return."The group then traveled to Hyatt Regency Sanya Tianli Bay in Tianya District. Strolling through palm-lined gardens, they were greeted by breathtaking views where the infinity pool seemed to merge with the sea and sky beyond. Many guests stopped to take photos, fascinated by the striking visual effect, which made it look as though water flowed directly into the ocean."The design is incredibly clever. It gives you the urge to dive right in and swim toward the sea," said Julia, a tour operator from Germany, while taking photos of the stunning view. Having worked in the European outbound travel market for many years, she was visiting Sanya for the first time. "In Europe, hotels with sea views like this often come with a very high price tag. Hainan offers excellent value for money. Combined with China's visa-free policy for travelers from 86 countries, it has tremendous appeal for European visitors."The hotel's representative introduced the group to the property's all-ocean-view suites, children's amusement facilities, and its distinctive pink-sand beach. Natthapat, a tour operator from Thailand, showed particular interest in these features. "The children's facilities and the pink-sand beach are perfect for family travel products. When I return home, I'll discuss with my team how we can incorporate this destination into our product offerings."The delegation then proceeded to Rosewood Sanya. The hotel's sky lobby, located on the 14th floor, offers sweeping 270-degree ocean views. Equally impressive was the elevated infinity pool on the 13th floor. Suspended between sea and sky, the pool's edge appears to merge with the horizon, creating a spectacular setting from every angle."This is one of the most visually stunning hotel pools I've ever seen," said Amy, a tour operator from Australia, while admiring the view from the poolside. She noted that Australian travelers also have a strong preference for luxury resort experiences, and the design aesthetic and sense of privacy here align perfectly with the expectations of the high-end market.Throughout the visit, many tour operators actively exchanged business cards with hotel sales representatives, inquiring about partnership opportunities, group rates, and capacity for group reception. A tour operator from Southeast Asia said that he hopes to bring a group of high-end family travelers to experience Sanya's luxury resort offerings.The delegation also visited Tianya Town, where they experienced the unique charm of this "seaside arts village." From the colorful mural-covered walls at the entrance of Huanglong Street, to the pure-white architecture of Sanya Guanxia Seaview B&B, and the cave-inspired interiors of Malt Cave Seaview Café, every corner became a favorite photo stop."This is completely different from the fishing village I imagined," said Eter, a tour operator from Georgia, pausing at the iconic "18° North Latitude" landmark to examine the coordinates displayed on the wall. She noted that the destination could be easily integrated with the coastal tourism resources of Sanya, Lingshui, and Wanning. "Visitors are drawn to places with distinct geographic markers, which give the destination a sense of occasion."A local guide accompanying the group explained that in recent years, Tianya Town has undergone a series of small-scale renovations and refined upgrades. While retaining the original layout and character of a traditional fishing village, it has incorporated contemporary artistic elements, evolving into a popular photo-friendly destination. Today, Tianya Town is home to dozens of seaview guesthouses, cafés, and cultural and creative shops, making it especially popular among younger travelers."These small but beautifully designed destinations are exactly what many European travelers are looking for," said Zhang Jing, a tour operator from Ireland. "Many European visitors are keen to experience local culture and everyday life when they travel. Tianya Town combines fishing village stories, artistic ambiance, and seaside accommodations. It has tremendous appeal."Inside one of the town's cultural and creative stores, the visitors showed great interest in souvenir products featuring traditional Li ethnic totems. France, a tour operator from the United States, even inquired on the spot about purchasing the products in bulk as gifts for clients.Meanwhile, Korean tour operator Lee Jae-hyun was particularly impressed by the town's photogenic appeal. "Every corner is picture-perfect. Young people in Korea love destinations that look great in photos. If Tianya Town were included in independent travel packages, I'm sure it would be very popular."On the afternoon of June 4, the tour operators continued their familiarization tour with visits to Sanya Conifer Resort and Pullman Oceanview Sanya Bay Resort & Spa.At Pullman Oceanview Sanya Bay Resort & Spa, the group was introduced to the hotel's comprehensive conference facilities and family-oriented amenities. Guests were particularly intrigued by the hotel's exclusive underground passageway, which provides direct access to Sanya Bay Beach.Sanya Conifer Resort, meanwhile, impressed visitors with its iconic 70-meter-high rooftop infinity pool. Offering panoramic views of the Sanya Bay coastline, the elevated waterscape has become one of the hotel's signature attractions. Its distinctive architectural design also earned high praise from the international tour operators.Later that day, the delegation arrived at the final highlight of their Sanya tour—a self-guided visit to the CDF Sanya International Duty Free City. As the world's largest single-building duty-free shopping destination, the complex brings together more than 800 international brands.Aziz, a tour operator from Malaysia, found himself spoiled for choice in the cosmetics and fragrance section. "Malaysian travelers love duty-free shopping. The selection of brands here is impressive, and the pricing is highly competitive. If duty-free shopping can be combined with resort stays as part of a travel package, I believe it would be extremely well received by the market."Julia, a tour operator from Germany, was equally impressed by the scale and variety of the shopping complex. "European travelers enjoy purchasing luxury goods and cosmetics, and Sanya's duty-free advantages are very clear. I believe Sanya has the potential to become a new favorite destination among European visitors."After several days of exploration across Hainan, tour operators from around the world expressed strong interest in developing partnerships in sectors ranging from sports tourism and wellness travel to cultural and leisure tourism. Shirley, a tour operator from Australia, paid particular attention to Hainan's sports tourism resources. "Hainan has outstanding assets for sports tourism, especially golf and coastal outdoor activities. These resources are ideal for developing sports-focused holiday products. Australian consumers are passionate about sports travel, and I plan to introduce Hainan's sports tourism offerings to the Australian market."According to officials from the Sanya Municipal Bureau of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports, the city has launched several new international air routes since the beginning of this year, contributing to steady growth in inbound visitor arrivals. Looking ahead, Sanya will continue to improve its inbound tourism services and strengthen international market outreach, encouraging more global tour operators to include the city in their product portfolios.Sunny Hainan, heart's desire. Although the two-and-a-half-day familiarization tour was brief, it provided tour operators from around the world with a firsthand look at Sanya's diverse tourism offerings and strong hospitality capacity. More importantly, it allowed visiting industry professionals to identify tangible opportunities for future cooperation. With the continued expansion of international flight connections and the ongoing optimization of inbound travel policies, Sanya is embracing the world with an increasingly open and welcoming outlook, ready to receive more visitors from across the globe.

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