Taylor Swift wax figure arrives at Madame Tussauds Singapore for limited-time stop

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 June 2026 – In news guaranteed to send Swifties into a frenzy, Madame Tussauds Singapore today announces the arrival of its touring Taylor Swift wax figure, inviting fans to feel as if they've stepped on stage at Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift Wax Figure

Originally launched as part of Madame Tussauds' biggest figure release in its 250-year history, this Taylor Swift wax figures celebrates the Lover era, showcasing the look that became the post image for the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film. The figure is dressed in a replica of the pink, blue and silver embellished Versace leotard. The look is completed with mesmerising, hand-applied strass Christian Louboutin knee-high boots, donated by the Maison, and bespoke embellished microphone created by Rebel Stage Gear UK, the specialist customisation company behind the original microphones Taylor used during the tour.



The campaign will run from 26 June to 27 September 2026. Designed as the ultimate fan celebration, it combines interactive experiences, limited-time activities and social moments inspired by Taylor Swift as one of the most influential and enduring artists of the 21st century.



Guests can enjoy an exclusive online promotion from 26 June to 12 July 2026, with 20% off tickets using promo code TAYLOR20; fans can also participate in a special social media giveaway activity following Madame Tussauds Singapore's Instagram account to win two pairs of attraction tickets.



Inside the attraction, Swifties will have the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the experience through a series of themed activities, including:

DIY Friendship Bracelet Booth (26 June to 12 July) – All ticket holders can create their own friendship bracelets inspired by the fan-favourite tradition made famous during The Eras Tour. Available while stocks last.

Concert-Inspired Photo Props – Strike a pose with our exclusive concert-style blazer photo props for the ultimate concert-style photo moment.

"Show Us Your Era" Challenge (26 June to 31 July) – Guests who take a photo with Taylor Swift wax figure, post it on social media and tag Madame Tussauds Singapore with #MadameTussaudsSG #MTSG will receive a free gift onsite, limited to the first 100 participants only.

Steven Chung, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore said: "Last year's global Taylor Swift figure launch became a cultural moment in itself, and we're thrilled to bring one to Singapore. This summer, we welcome all Swifties to celebrate the joy, nostalgia and connection Taylor Swift has created for millions of fans around the world at Madame Tussauds Singapore."



The Taylor Swift touring figure will be available exclusively at Madame Tussauds Singapore from 26 June to 27 September 2026. For this limited time only, Swifties in Singapore will have the rare opportunity to step into one of her most iconic eras and create unforgettable moments of their own.



Madame Tussauds Singapore continues to bring fans closer to the world's biggest stars through immersive and interactive celebrity experiences, creating unforgettable memories for guests of all ages.

For more information, please visit www.madametussauds.com/singapore/

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