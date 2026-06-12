Volcano Engine and Bingo Group launch AI and IP strategic partnership across Chinese platforms

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 June 2026 - Volcano Engine has officially entered into an in-depth strategic partnership around "AI+IP" with Bingo Group, a client of Data Hash. Leveraging the video generation capabilities of the Seedance 2.0 large model and Stephen Chow's classic film and television IP resources, the two sides have launched brand-new AI content creation features and pioneered a new model for compliant IP commercialization in the AI industry. The series of interactive AI features has been progressively launched on major domestic AI content creation platforms starting June 10, 2026.



The relevant AI functions from this collaboration debuted first on two official platforms: Volcano Ark Experience Center and Volcano Engine Kickart. Meanwhile, they have been adapted and rolled out simultaneously on a host of mainstream AI creation tool platforms, including LibTV, Reelgen Engine by Kuaizi.ai, Wondershare Filmora, Wondershare Pixmax, NamiVideo, Kuaijianji, Qingjianji and Qushuiyin_kjj. Follow-up launch plans are also in place, with the features set to land on Douyin, Jimeng, Jianying and Xiaoyunqi in due course, further expanding user access and extending the boundaries of IP commercialization.



Centered on the Volcano Ark Copyright Commercialization Platform and the advanced video generation technology of Seedance 2.0, the partnership grants official authorization for three iconic film IPs of Stephen Chow: The King of Comedy, CJ7 and The God of Cookery. General users can create compliant AI content using officially licensed IP materials. This initiative fundamentally addresses long-standing pain points in the AIGC industry, including ambiguous content copyrights, rampant IP infringement and the inability to monetize derivative creations. It builds a full-chain compliant monetization system for IPs in the AI era, empowering content creators and film and television enterprises, and fully unlocking the commercial value of classic intellectual properties.



While the popularization of AI technology has greatly boosted content creation efficiency, unauthorized AI derivative works, IP theft and unclear ownership have continued to disrupt the order of the industry. The new business model jointly developed by the two parties integrates core resources from technology, IP and distribution channels. It not only fully safeguards the legitimate rights and interests of IP owners, but also provides creators with legal and compliant paths for content creation and commercial monetization. Additionally, it brings fans closer to classic film and television IPs, helping timeless classic works break through audience boundaries and achieve youthful influence and sustainable long-term communication.



Barbie Man, Deputy Chief Operating Officer of Data Hash, stated that Data Hash has been supporting Bingo Group with its business transformation since September 2022. After the rise of AI technology, the team further assisted Bingo Group in exploring new business opportunities in the field of AI-generated content (AIGC). We are delighted to see Bingo Group gain a firm foothold in the AI entertainment sector and successfully complete industrial upgrading and innovative layout.



Ignious Yong, Spokesperson of Bingo Group, expressed great honor to forge this in-depth partnership with Volcano Engine, one of the world's leading technology companies. As an enterprise focusing on the "AI + Content + IP" track, Bingo Group believes this collaboration will build a long-term and sustainable monetization model for premium IPs, celebrities and content creators. The two companies are currently conducting in-depth discussions on further expanding their AI+IP cooperation. They aim to jointly build a larger and more valuable industrial ecosystem to create greater value and monetization opportunities for the entire entertainment industry. With the support of Mr. Stephen Chow and partners, we hold high expectations for the long-term development of this collaboration.



Starting June 10, 2026, users across the country can experience the AI interactive creation functions based on the three classic film IPs of Stephen Chow. Detailed gameplay rules will be released successively by each cooperating platform. Project organizers invite content creators, film and television practitioners and art enthusiasts to explore new opportunities arising from the integration of AI and classic IPs. Users may follow official updates from each platform for the latest information.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.