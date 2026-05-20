Thailand's SUBCON Expo hits $705 million in parts trade

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 May 2026 - SUBCON Thailand — ASEAN's largest industrial sourcing expo — closed its 20th edition with an estimated USD 705.5 million in parts trade (approximately 23 billion baht), as manufacturers worldwide pushed deeper into Southeast Asia to broaden industrial partnerships. The event ran May 13–16 in Bangkok, drawing more than 50,000 participants and generating over 9,600 business matching pairs. It is co-organized by the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), the Thai Subcontracting Promotion Association, and Informa Markets Thailand.

Thailand's SUBCON EXPO

"SUBCON Thailand is not only the largest trade exhibition in ASEAN. It is a mechanism the BOI uses to connect Thai entrepreneurs to global supply chains, at a moment when massive global industrial restructuring is forcing every country to build a stronger base for its own manufacturers," said Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the Thailand Board of Investment. "Thai entrepreneurs will be the backbone of Thailand's economy in the years ahead. We will develop SUBCON into a platform that elevates their capabilities and plants Thailand more firmly on the global industrial supply chain map — in AI, semiconductors, modern vehicles, and automation."Companies said SUBCON Thailand let them source across electric vehicles, semiconductors and advanced electronics, automation and robotics, medical devices, and aerospace — finding buyers, suppliers, and industrial partners across all of them — in a single venue."SUBCON Thailand serves as a key platform where automotive and electronics companies connect and explore business opportunities. Through business matching sessions, good potential has been identified to deepen collaboration with Thai entrepreneurs and enhance local industry partnerships," said Paulino Mendoza, Team Lead Global Processing Manager, BMW (Thailand) Co., Ltd."SUBCON Thailand is where Thai manufacturers prove their quality to the world. Business Matching connected us with buyers and partners we would not have found elsewhere. This is how Thai companies build the confidence to compete internationally," said Ms. Waranchalee Suwanpimolkul, Assistant Managing Director, S.K. Polymer Co., Ltd.Many BOI-network companies left with concrete results — procurement agreements, follow-up negotiations, and technology partnerships. Business Matching drew the highest satisfaction scores of any activity at the show, reflecting how central buyer-supplier connectivity is to the event's appeal. The results point to broader confidence: companies at the show said Thai manufacturers are internationally competitive on quality and ready to integrate into global supply chains.Looking ahead, the BOI plans to widen SUBCON's scope — targeting AI, advanced electronics, modern vehicles, and logistics. The BOI will also expand Business Matching to reach a broader set of industries and build closer ties between Thai companies and overseas investors."SUBCON Thailand is a mechanism the BOI uses to put Thai entrepreneurs at the center of global supply chains — and to keep them there. The world is going through the biggest industrial shift in a generation. Every country is racing to build a stronger base for its own manufacturers. Thai entrepreneurs will be the backbone of Thailand's economy, and we intend to make SUBCON the platform that gets them there — in AI, semiconductors, modern vehicles, and automation," Narit said.https://www.boi.go.th

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