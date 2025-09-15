Thai Nguyen emerges as a catalyst for Vietnam’s low-carbon future

Through bold policy initiatives, strengthened international cooperation, and private sector innovation, the northeastern province has moved beyond declarations of intent to concrete action. Provincial authorities and the business community alike are implementing practical measures that reinforce Thai Nguyen’s standing as one of Vietnam’s leading localities in developing a green economy, less than 80km from Hanoi.

Thai Nguyen launched its Green Growth Action Plan in 2021, setting a roadmap through 2030 with a vision to 2050 to support Vietnam’s net-zero commitment.

Manufacturing operations at Thai Nguyen Iron and Steel JSC. Photo: Dung Minh

The plan outlines three overarching goals: greening economic sectors, greening lifestyles and consumption, and ensuring a just, inclusive, and resilient green transition.

To implement this roadmap, the province’s diverse competent agencies have translated the directives into a series of initiatives.

Among them, the Department of Science and Technology (DoST) plays a pivotal role in advising policies to encourage the application of biotechnology, clean and state-of-the art technologies into production– particularly in the agriculture, industry, and environmental sectors.

Speaking at various domestic and international forums, Chairman of Thai Nguyen People’s Committee Nguyen Huy Dung has repeatedly stated, "Thai Nguyen is proactively accelerating the green transition to meet the environmental standards of the EU and international markets. This is a strategic direction that is irreversible – both a challenge and an opportunity to enhance the province’s competitiveness and ensure sustainable development."

According to Chairman Dung, Thai Nguyen has tasked the DoST with researching new policies from the EU, the United States, and Japan related to green transition, in order to propose a new policy framework for the 2026–2030 period.

In parallel, the province has assigned relevant departments and Thai Nguyen University to jointly establish a Carbon Finance Centre, a Green Development Fund, provide green certification for industrial parks, and actively engage in international green transition networks.

In step with global trends, Thai Nguyen has intensified international cooperation to both learn and draw in resources for its green transition. Throughout 2025, the province's leadership engaged in a number of prominent economic diplomacy activities.

At a working session in March with Prof. Claudio Dordi of Bocconi University in Milan, Thai Nguyen received recommendations on policies to help local businesses align production with EU green standards. Prof. Dordi was also invited to serve as an advisor for the province’s forthcoming green transition roadmap.

Earlier, during a business trip to Australia in February, Trinh Viet Hung, Secretary of the Thai Nguyen Party Committee, highlighted the province’s green growth strategy and vast development potential. He also expressed interest in Australia’s models and incentive policies for clean energy investment, carbon credits, and sustainable forest management.

"Our dual transformation strategy – green and digital transformation – is the key for Thai Nguyen’s sustainable development," said Hung.

The success of Thai Nguyen’s green transition hinges on the active engagement of its business community. The province is now home to nearly 11,000 enterprises, many of which are embracing innovation in technology and production to cut emissions, optimise resources, and create sustainable long-term value.

TNG Investment and Trading JSC in Vo Nhai district, Thai Nguyen province. Photo: Thai Nguyen Portal

A notable example is TNG Investment and Trading JSC, an early adopter of circular economy models in the garment and textile industry.

Nguyen Van Thoi, chairman of TNG, said, "TNG has adopted a roadmap to fully use renewable energy, invested in energy-saving technology, used recycled materials, and applied factory simulation software to reduce resource consumption."

Thanks to these efforts, TNG has become a trusted partner of global brands such as Nike, Adidas, Columbia, and Decathlon. The company’s production model also contributes to enhancing Vietnam’s image as a green, responsible manufacturing hub within the global supply chain.

Another example is Thien Phuc Agricultural and Medicinal Cooperative based in Dong Hy ward, which operates a circular agriculture model: growing medicinal herbs without chemicals, composting agricultural by-products into organic fertilisers, and raising livestock with natural feed. This creates a closed-loop cycle that delivers high economic value while being environmentally friendly.

In terms of policy, Thai Nguyen is step by step building a supportive ecosystem for green economic development. This encompasses the introduction of preferential credit policies, workforce training, green product certification, and promotion of international trade.

Additionally, the province is scaling up efforts for renewable energy infrastructure investment and development, especially rooftop solar and smart grid systems at industrial parks, aligning with Vietnam’s Power Development Plan VIII.

One notable initiative is Thai Nguyen’s partnership with Samsung E&A to study the implementation of circular economy projects in Yen Binh Industrial Park. A flagship project which involves converting Samsung’s solid waste into renewable fuel for steam-supplying plants, helping to tackle industrial waste while providing clean energy.

Moreover, Thai Nguyen is collaborating with Korea Testing and Research Institute on the establishment of a Carbon Trading Centre in the province, expected to be operational in 2025 with an initial investment of $1–2 million. This is seen as a breakthrough step in accessing the carbon credit market, simultaneously providing a crucial financial tool to drive green investment.

Despite the promising start, Thai Nguyen still faces considerable challenges. The scale of circular production models remains small and experimental, lacking the momentum for widespread replication.

Many enterprises – especially small and medium-sized ones – remain hesitant to invest in new technologies, change production processes, or participate in green supply chains due to perceived risks.

Access to green financing is another significant hurdle. Many businesses struggle to secure green credit due to a lack of collateral or inability to demonstrate environmental effectiveness. Meanwhile, the absence of unified green criteria and measurement standards complicates implementation at the local level.

The shift towards a green and circular economy is not just a global trend – it is an urgent necessity for Thai Nguyen to enhance its competitiveness, protect the environment, and ensure long-term social welfare.

This journey demands policy consistency, innovative approaches, and strong collaboration across all sectors – government, business, citizens, and international partners. In this regard, the provincial leadership plays a central role in creating an enabling environment, unlocking resources, fostering innovation, and attracting green investment.

Thai Nguyen has already laid out a clear vision and taken foundational steps for this transformation. With steadfast leadership, proactive businesses, and international support, the province is well-positioned to become a national model for green and circular economic development in the near future.

