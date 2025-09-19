Thai Nguyen to host first Party Congress since merger with Bac Kan

The Congress of Thai Nguyen Party Committee will take place during September 22–24 at the Thai Nguyen Cultural Centre. Framed under the motto 'Solidarity – Democracy – Discipline – Innovation – Development', the event will review achievements from the past five years, outline priorities for the new term, and contribute to the draft documents of the 14th National Party Congress.

The press conference to announce the first Congress of Thai Nguyen Party Committee

Despite the impacts of the global pandemic and economic fluctuations, Thai Nguyen has maintained stable growth. The provincial economy expanded at an average annual rate of over 8 per cent, with industrial and service sectors taking an increasing share of the economy. As a hub for electronics and high-tech manufacturing, the province continued to attract major investment and consolidate its role as one of Vietnam’s leading industrial centres.

Agriculture and rural development also saw progress. The new rural development scheme brought significant improvements in infrastructure and living standards, with many communes recognised as new-style rural areas. Social initiatives were effectively implemented; poverty rates declined by an average of more than 2 per cent annually. Education and healthcare services advanced, while cultural life became more vibrant.

At the same time, political stability, national defence, and public security were firmly maintained. The Party Committee emphasised discipline and integrity in leadership, strengthening both capacity and unity across the system. These achievements have reinforced public trust in the Party’s leadership and built a solid foundation for the province’s next stage of development.

The upcoming congress brings together 446 official delegates representing more than 140,000 Party members, along with guests from central agencies, neighbouring provinces, and former provincial leaders. Delegates were carefully selected for their integrity, competence, and ability to contribute constructively to the congress.

Preparation for the congress has been carried out thoroughly and scientifically. The draft political report, after wide consultation with officials, experts, and citizens, sets out clear directions: 36 key targets across all fields, seven central tasks, and three strategic breakthroughs. These focus on modernising infrastructure, advancing science and technology, accelerating digital transformation, strengthening the workforce, and encouraging green and circular economic models.

Personnel work was conducted in line with Party principles, ensuring continuity and renewal in leadership. All 96 Party sub-committees under Thai Nguyen Party Committee successfully held their congresses ahead of schedule, demonstrating strong unity and readiness.

Nguyen Dang Binh, Standing Deputy Secretary of Thai Nguyen Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council said, "The congress takes place at a pivotal moment, marking Thai Nguyen’s strong transformation in the new development stage. Preparations are complete, ensuring that the congress will be a great success."

Thai Nguyen was established through the merger of Thai Nguyen and Bac Kan provinces. It now comprises 92 commune-level administrative units, with a total natural area of over 8,375 square kilometres and a population of nearly 1.8 million. The provincial Party organisation currently has 96 sub-committees with more than 140,000 members. From July 28 to August 18, all 96 sub-committees held their first congresses for the 2025-2030 term, 13 days ahead of schedule.

Nguyen Dang Binh, Standing Deputy Secretary of Thai Nguyen Party Committee and Chairman of Thai Nguyen People’s Council

In the run-up to the congress, a wide range of activities have been launched, creating an atmosphere of enthusiasm and solidarity. Key infrastructure projects were inaugurated as symbolic gifts to the congress. Cultural, artistic, and sporting events have been organised across districts, together with exhibitions showcasing socioeconomic achievements and signature local products.

Public communication efforts have also been intensified, encompassing documentaries, media campaigns, banners, publications, and exhibitions, to spread awareness of the congress and garner support from all walks of life.

Looking ahead, Thai Nguyen aims to become a modern industrial centre with an above-middle-income status by 2030. The congress will set ambitious but realistic targets, positioning the province to leverage its industrial base, scientific and educational strengths, and cultural heritage. Development will go hand in hand with social equity, environmental sustainability, and the protection of national security.

With unity, determination, and innovation, the Party organisation and people of Thai Nguyen enter the new term with confidence. The first congress is not just a milestone in the province’s political life but also a launchpad for a future of rapid, distinctive, and sustainable development, reflecting the aspirations of nearly 1.8 million people in the province.

