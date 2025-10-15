Thai Nguyen pushes administrative digital transformation

People complete procedures at the Public Administration Service Centre in Thai Nguyen

After three months of operating the two-level local government, Thai Nguyen has recorded impressive progress in administrative reformation, with the main focus on digital transformation and improving the quality of services for individuals and businesses.

Solutions have been implemented synchronously, from perfecting the apparatus and promoting online public services, to building modern public administration service centres.

According to Thai Nguyen Department of Home Affairs, the province provides 2,028 online public services on the national public service portal, making it easier for individuals and businesses to perform administrative procedures.

The province has also approved a list of 1,703 administrative procedures without administrative boundaries within the province, creating maximum convenience for users. Thanks to these efforts, the locality ranks first out of 34 cities and provinces in the index of direction, operations, and assessment of service quality. This is a clear demonstration of the effectiveness of the province's administrative reform in the digital age.

The public administration service centre system has been reinforced and expanded to upgrade quality and efficiency.

There are now 14 departments, branches, and two vertical agencies (such as police and social insurance units) responding to questions and opinions from people and businesses. At the reception point in Duc Xuan ward, there are nine departments and vertical agencies.

"Currently, operations are running smoothly at Duc Xuan ward thanks to good communication about non-territorial and online administrative procedures," said Nguyen Thi Hoa, deputy director of Thai Nguyen Public Administration Service Centre.

Headquarters and reception points have been established, with 83 communes and wards having one location and nine communes and wards with two or more. These centres are equipped with essential equipment and specialised staff, ensuring the smooth return of administrative procedure results.

From July 1 to September 1, the province received 129,325 records, with the rate of correct and early settlement reaching over 99 per cent.

A volunteer guides a member of the public through administrative work

Thai Nguyen Department of Home Affairs said this had been achieved thanks to the serious and highly effective implementation of the province's work on drafting legal documents. Thai Nguyen People's Committee has issued a plan to implement the Law on the Promulgation of Legal Documents and a plan to implement Resolution No.140/NQ-CP on innovation in the drafting and enforcement of laws.

Thai Nguyen is focusing on implementing legal regulations on decentralisation to improve the quality of state management and handling of administrative procedures in the two-level local government model. The Department of Justice has appraised 33 draft legal documents, including 16 draft resolutions of the People's Council and 17 draft decisions of the People's Committee.

Nguyen Quoc Huu, director of Thai Nguyen Department of Home Affairs, said, “Along with the above achievements, Thai Nguyen still faces several difficulties that need to be resolved in the process of administrative reform. The number of documents remaining in agencies and organisations is still large, while the resources for digitising, storing, and preserving documents in the province are still lacking.”

“Another problem is that Decree No.140/2025/ND-CP does not stipulate the authority to establish and operate commune-level project management boards, causing difficulties in organising and implementing tasks related to project management. In addition, some communes still lack official houses and accommodation for officials and civil servants who work far from home, affecting daily travel,” said Huu.

Thai Nguyen People's Committee issued Plan No.232/QD-UBND on administrative reform in 2025. This plan specifies goals and solutions to further promote the effectiveness of governance and public administration. Activities in 2025 will focus on perfecting institutions, improving the quality of administrative procedures, perfecting the organisational apparatus, improving the capacity of staff, enhancing the application of IT, and ensuring discipline and administrative order.

With a long-term vision, Thai Nguyen Department of Home Affairs is striving to promulgate the state administrative reform programme for 2026-2030. This programme will be developed based on a comprehensive assessment of the results so far, identifying new challenges and supporting strategic goals and solutions to elevate the province's administrative reform work to a new level.

Proactive planning for the next phase shows the province's consistent commitment to viewing administrative reform as an ongoing process. These efforts enhance the province's governance capacity and foster a positive environment for sustainable socioeconomic growth, yielding practical benefits for local people and the business community. Thai Nguyen is truly becoming a bright spot in the country's administrative reform efforts, laying a strong foundation for future breakthroughs.

